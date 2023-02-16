On Feb. 16, 1968, No. 1 Central hosted No. 2 Creighton Prep at Norris Junior High. The gym reached its 3,200 capacity almost two hours before the 8 p.m. tipoff.

Central "bombed Creighton Prep out of sight," The World-Herald's Paul LeBar wrote, thanks mainly to Central's first all-Black starting lineup, led by big man Dwaine Dillard.

Using only "The Rhythm Boys," Central blasted Prep, 61-48, to bolster its position as the No. 1 team in The World-Herald's weekly rating of the state's high school basketball squads. It was a five-man victory, with Willie Frazier, John Biddle, Phil Griffin, Roy Hunter and Dillard playing the entire 32 minutes.

Dillard's rebound superiority over Prep's Dan Crnkovich was more pronounced than Dillard's offensive edge. The 6-foot-7-inch center combed the backboards for 18 rebounds. Dillard's production was backed by quick Willie Frazier's 12 points, Biddle's 11 and Phil Griffin's nine.

Creighton Prep put a burr under Dillard's saddle with an 11-5 lead in the first quarter. Central went on to score 15 of the game's next 19 points and freeze Prep to submission. The winning team's 39-22 handy command in rebounds made a big difference.

Omaha Central rolled through winter with just one loss before the Prep match, as the team prepared for a potential state championship run, captivating crowds and inspiring the "The Rhythm Boys" nickname from The World-Herald's Don Lee.

The Eagles passed better, shot better and out-rebounded what was supposed to be their biggest challenge of the season. Central shot 54.2 percent for the game and improved its record to 13-1.

Looked at as the best basketball team in Central High history, at the time, the dominance of the Rhythm Boys were the talk of the town.

"They beat us. There are no alibis. They beat us," Creighton Prep Coach Tom Brosnihan said.

Photos: 'The Rhythm Boys' of Central High School