Back in the day, Feb. 17, 2006: NU ace Joba Chamberlain strikes out seven in his season debut

Fifteen years ago today, ace right-hander Joba Chamberlain threw 7⅓ scoreless innings, leading the third-ranked NU baseball team to a 4-3 win over No. 19 North Carolina State at Riley Park. The junior from Lincoln Northeast struck out seven and surrendered just two hits against the nation's hottest-hitting team in his first start after resting a tired arm the previous fall.

Chamberlain held the Wolfpack without a hit until Matt Mangini's one-out single in the fifth. Catcher Caleb Mangum followed with a single before Chamberlain got two ground balls to end the inning. And that was the end of the N.C. State offense until the ninth.

Offensively, NU scored twice in the third inning on consecutive two-out hits off N.C. State right-hander Eryk McConnell, who had not allowed a run in 12 innings this year. Bryce Nimmo ripped an RBI triple into the left-field corner to score Jake Opitz, and Ryan Wehrle followed with a double to score Nimmo.

The Huskers padded their lead in the sixth on a bases-loaded double from Nick Jaros after Andy Gerch, Brandon Buckman and Luke Gorsett reached base to open the inning.