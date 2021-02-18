Back in the day, Feb. 18, 1986: Nebraska's Brian Carr hits 'dream shot' to sink Sooners

On this day 35 years ago, Nebraska point guard Brian Carr's leaning 10-foot jumper with four seconds left gave Nebraska a 66-64 win over Oklahoma and earned Carr a ride around the court on the shoulders of the most boisterous crowd of the season.

The win over the Sooners, ranked ninth and 10th in the wire service polls, was more of a conquest in that it ended OU's three-year winning streak over Nebraska and avenged an 87-60 OU victory from the month before, NU's worst loss in 11 years.

"You dream about shots like that," Carr said. "You're playing in your backyard, you count down from 10 and you hit the shot. You never miss it."

He didn't this time, either.

Let's take a look back at Nebraska basketball in the 1980s:

