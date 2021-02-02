Back in the day, Feb. 2, 2017: Nebraska retires Tyronn Lue's jersey

On Feb. 2, 2017, Tyronn Lue became the fourth Husker to have his jersey retired as his No. 10 was unveiled at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lue chose No. 10 when he arrived at Nebraska as a tribute to his uncle, Jay Graves, a 6-foot-4 point guard whom he “idolized.” Graves played with the Harlem Globetrotters but had his NBA hopes dashed by injury.

The halftime presentation included video greetings from Cavaliers star LeBron James; fellow jersey retiree Stuart Lantz, who was a Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster; and former Husker coach Danny Nee.

In three seasons before leaving early as a first-round NBA draft pick, Lue became Nebraska’s ninth-leading scorer with 1,577 points and was top 10 in 13 other statistical categories.

In the 22 years since Lue earned first-team All-Big 12 honors at Nebraska, he won two NBA championships in his 11 years as a player and claimed another as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also befriended many of the league’s biggest stars, including LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Jerry West.

As for a top memory as a Husker, Lue cited winning the NIT championship in 1996 after the team went through a player boycott during conference play.