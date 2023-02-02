On Feb. 2, 2017, Tyronn Lue became the fourth Husker to have his jersey retired as his No. 10 was unveiled at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lue chose No. 10 when he arrived at Nebraska as a tribute to his uncle, Jay Graves, a 6-foot-4 point guard whom he “idolized.” Graves played with the Harlem Globetrotters but had his NBA hopes dashed by injury.

Lue had 20 relatives with him when his jersey went to the rafters to join No. 22 Stuart Lantz, No. 42 Dave Hoppen and No. 52 Eric Piatkowski as honored Huskers.

The halftime presentation included video greetings from Lantz, who was a Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster; Cavaliers star LeBron James; and former Husker coach Danny Nee.

In three seasons before leaving early as a first-round NBA draft pick, Lue became Nebraska’s ninth-leading scorer with 1,577 points and was top 10 in 13 other statistical categories.

After Lue earned first-team All-Big 12 honors at Nebraska, he went on to win two NBA championships in his 11 years as a player and claimed another as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also befriended many of the league’s biggest stars, including James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Jerry West.

As for a top memory as a Husker, Lue cited winning the NIT championship in 1996 after the team went through a player boycott during conference play.

