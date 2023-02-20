Thirty-eight years ago today, senior Debra Powell led all scorers with 23 points en route to setting a career scoring record as the Nebraska women's basketball team downed Iowa State 88-78.

Powell's 1,780 points eclipsed the record that was set by Kathy Hagerstrom from 1979 to 1983.

"I felt that if it came, it came," she said of the record. "I wasn't going to go out and shoot for 22 points. The important thing was to win the game."

Powell also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and Maurtice Ivy added 27 points as the Huskers improved to 9-14 overall and 4-7 in the Big Eight Conference.

Powell attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1981 to 1985 on an athletic scholarship, earning All-American honors in track and field and becoming the sixth all-time leading scorer and rebounder for the Huskers women's basketball team.

