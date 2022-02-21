 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Feb. 21, 2009: Brittney Taylor is first girl to compete in state wrestling finals

In this 2009 photo, Omaha North's Brittney Taylor is victorious over Bellevue East's Spencer Hunt in the Class A 103-pound semifinal match of the Nebraska state wrestling tournament at the then-Qwest Center Omaha. Taylor's semifinal win brought the first female wrestler into the final round of the state tournament in Nebraska history. 

 REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD

On Feb. 21, 2009, Omaha North sophomore Brittney Taylor became the first girl to compete in the Nebraska state wrestling finals.

According to the United States Girls' Wrestling Association, Taylor was the nation's top-ranked female at her weight in 2009. In Nebraska at the time, she was one of just three girls ever to reach the state tournament. Neither of the others made it nearly as far as Taylor.

Tekamah-Herman's Lisa Maslowsky won a Class C consolation match in 2005. Elaine Blessen of Malcolm was pinned in her only two Class D matches in 2001.

As a young child, Taylor learned first from her brother Domonic, who was later shot and partially paralyzed. Ron Coleman Jr., a teammate of Taylor's at Omaha North, taught her on the mat through middle school. And countless coaches, including North's Anders Christensen, helped Taylor perfect her techniques.

"She grew up wrestling," Christensen said. "She's real physical, always on the attack. She's not afraid to get in there and grind, bump heads. That's really what makes her so special as a female."

Taylor, who placed fifth at state in 2008, certainly understood the magnitude of her potential accomplishment as she prepared for her Class A semifinal match against Spencer Hunt of Bellevue East. But once the match started, she tried to block everything out.

Taylor became the first girl to advance to the state wrestling finals by defeating Hunt,  2-1, in their Class A 103-pound semifinal match. 

"If you think too much, it makes you get off focus," she said. "I just told myself, 'Don't think about it. Just wrestle your match.' "

In her history-making finals match 13 years ago today, she faced Andrew Riedy, an undefeated freshman from Grand Island, for the Class A 103-pound title. Riedy had won their first meeting earlier in the season.

When the final whistle blew this time, Riedy beat Taylor 6-2 for his first state title. 

"The better man won,'' Taylor said after the match, before stopping herself.  "The better wrestler won.'' 

She finished the season with a runner-up medal in the Nebraska state high school tournament. 

