Back in the day, Feb. 24, 1975: Tiny, the 5,000-pound rhino at Omaha zoo, dies after Iowa surgery

Tiny, the celebrated 5,000-pound rhinoceros at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, died Feb. 24, 1975 — three days after undergoing major surgery at Iowa State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. R.L. Lundvall, professor and head of Equine Medicine and Surgery at ISU, had given Tiny a 50-50 chance of living after the operation — the first time major surgery had been performed on an Indian rhinoceros. Lundvall, along with three other veterinarians, including the Henry Doorly Zoo's director at the time, Dr. Lee Simmons, performed the three-hour surgery to clear the blockage.

An autopsy later revealed that the intestinal obstruction which had plagued the 14-year-old rhino for weeks was larger than they had believed.

“There is no way we could have gotten to this surgically,” Simmons said after receiving the autopsy results. “It was totally inoperable.”

Simmons said the animal had lost about 700 pounds during the three weeks before the surgery because of the obstruction. Zoo personnel had to feed Tiny intravenously after he quit eating, which led to constipation.

After the operation, Simmons said initially that Tiny's prognosis was better and that all of his vital signs were good.

