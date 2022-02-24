 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Back in the day, Feb. 24, 1975: Tiny, the 5,000-pound rhino at Omaha zoo, dies after Iowa surgery

  • 0
Lee Simmons-Tiny the rhino

Dr. Lee Simmons, director of the Henry Doorly Zoo, guides Tiny, a tranquilized Indian rhinoceros, into a heated truck in February 1975. Tiny was on his way to Iowa State University veterinary hospital for surgery to remove an intestinal obstruction.

 TOM PLAMBECK, THE WORLD-HERALD

Tiny, the celebrated 5,000-pound rhinoceros at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, died Feb. 24, 1975 — three days after undergoing major surgery at Iowa State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. R.L. Lundvall, professor and head of Equine Medicine and Surgery at ISU, had given Tiny a 50-50 chance of living after the operation — the first time major surgery had been performed on an Indian rhinoceros. Lundvall, along with three other veterinarians, including the Henry Doorly Zoo's director at the time, Dr. Lee Simmons, performed the three-hour surgery to clear the blockage.

An autopsy later revealed that the intestinal obstruction which had plagued the 14-year-old rhino for weeks was larger than they had believed.

“There is no way we could have gotten to this surgically,” Simmons said after receiving the autopsy results. “It was totally inoperable.”

Simmons said the animal had lost about 700 pounds during the three weeks before the surgery because of the obstruction. Zoo personnel had to feed Tiny intravenously after he quit eating, which led to constipation.

People are also reading…

After the operation, Simmons said initially that Tiny's prognosis was better and that all of his vital signs were good.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth cancels two virtual engagements as she continues to recover from 'mild' COVID symptoms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert