Nebraska women's basketball coach Angela Beck said the primary goal for the 1987-88 season was to win the Big Eight championship. And when her team sewed up the conference title 35 years ago today with an 89-72 victory over Iowa State, the Huskers let 13 years worth of basketball frustration loose.

Senior Maurtice Ivy led all scorers with 22 points and nine rebounds. She ended her career as the Nebraska women's all-time leading scorer with 2,131 points, averaging a league-leading 19.2 points per game. She now ranks No. 3 on the career scoring list.

To the sound of the song "We Are the Champions,'' the Huskers cut down the nets to celebrate their first undisputed Big Eight championship in the 13-year history of Nebraska women's basketball. The team went 22-7 overall and 11-3 in the Big Eight.

Ivy, a 5-foot-9 guard-forward from Omaha Central, said waiting four years for a Big Eight title was worth it.

"I was confident,'' said Ivy, who earned Big Eight Player of the Year honors after Nebraska won the championship. "We've been playing well the whole year. I have a great bunch of teammates. They hung with me through thick and thin."

Beck said: "This is a dream come true for me and my players. It takes hard work to be a champion, and I think these kids have worked hard."

