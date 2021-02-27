 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Feb. 27, 1988: Nebraska women win first Big Eight basketball championship
maurticeivy001

1985 PHOTO: Maurtice Ivy, the 5- foot-9 guard-forward from Omaha Central, averaged a league-leading 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game for Nebraska.

 RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska women's basketball coach Angela Beck said the season's primary goal was to win the Big Eight. And when her team sewed up the undisputed title 33 years ago today with an 89-72 victory over Iowa State, the Huskers let 13 years worth of basketball frustration loose.

Senior Maurtice Ivy, lead all scorers with 22 points and nine rebounds. Ivy, the NU women's all-time leading scorer with 2,063 points, averaged a league-leading 18.7 points per game. 

To the sound of "We Are the Champions,'' the Huskers cut down the nets to celebrate their undisputed Big Eight championship, the first in the 13-year history of NU women's basketball. The team went 21-5 overall and 11-3 in the Big Eight.

Ivy, a 5-foot-9 guard-forward from Omaha Central, said waiting four years for a Big Eight title was worth it.

"I was confident,'' she said. "We've been playing well the whole year. I have a great bunch of teammates. They hung with me through thick and thin.

"This is a dream come true for me and my players,'' Coach Angela Beck said. ""It takes hard work to be a champion, and I think these kids have worked hard.

Here is a look back at Ivy's career.

