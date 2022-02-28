Back in the day, Feb. 28, 2012: Nebraska hit by rare February tornado

A tornado touched down in west-central Nebraska 10 years ago today.

It was the first February tornado in more than 60 years of National Weather Service records for Nebraska, said Jessica Brooks, a meteorologist at the weather service’s North Platte office at the time.

“As far as we know, right now there hasn’t been another tornado in Nebraska in February,” Brooks said.. “So officially … this is the first one.”

Meteorologists considered the tornado weak, and no injuries were reported in Nebraska. A weather service employee noticed it about 4:15 p.m., nine miles southwest of Gandy, in Logan County, about 20 miles northeast of North Platte.

Warm, moist air from the south and cold air from the north clashed over western and central Nebraska, spawning a storm that birthed the tornado. The storm moved east across the state, sparking lightning and dumping heavy rains.

The tornado touched down less than 100 miles from substantial snowfall caused by the same storm system. Up to 8 inches fell in a band from Gordon east to Ainsworth.

The next day a powerful storm system produced multiple reports of tornadoes across the Midwest. From Kansas across southern Missouri to Illinois and Kentucky, at least 16 tornado sightings were reported.

Here's a look at another powerful storm system that created tornadoes which swept across the Great Plains and Midwest in December 2021.

