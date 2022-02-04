 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Feb. 4, 2005: President George W. Bush visits Omaha
Back in the day, Feb. 4, 2005: President George W. Bush visits Omaha

mm_bushplane

President George W. Bush waves to news reporters before getting aboard Air Force One at Omaha's Eppley Airport on Feb. 4, 2005. 

 MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD

Since Nebraska became a state in 1867, nearly every commander in chief has visited. Take a look back at some of those visits.

When President George W. Bush visited Omaha 17 years ago today, he called on all members of Congress — including a certain U.S. senator from Nebraska — to work with him on a plan to save Social Security from insolvency.

The Republican said he was taking to the road after his State of the Union address to speak directly to Americans about the issue. But there was clearly one person he was out to woo.

"Most presidents have shied away from talking about Social Security,'' Bush told a crowd of 10,600 at the then-Qwest Center Omaha arena. "I see a problem.''

U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson had already signaled his willingness to hear the president out, having been the only Democrat in the Senate not to sign a letter to Bush blasting the plan.

The president's plan called for partially privatizing Social Security by allowing employees to divert some payroll taxes to personal retirement accounts. 

Afterward, the two shared a limousine ride from the arena to Eppley Airfield during which the president did some personal lobbying. Nelson later said he looked forward to seeing more details of the president's plan before he would make a commitment.

Bush's plan eventually failed to gain enough support to move forward.

Here's a look back at other presidential visits to Nebraska.

