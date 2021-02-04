Back in the day, Feb. 4, 2005: President George W. Bush visits Omaha

President George W. Bush waves to news reporters before getting aboard Air Force One at Omaha's Eppley Airport on Feb. 4, 2005.
When President George W. Bush visited Omaha on Feb. 4, 2005, he called on all members of Congress — including a certain U.S. senator from Nebraska — to work with him on a plan to save Social Security from insolvency.
The Republican said he was taking to the road after his State of the Union address to speak directly to Americans about the issue. But there was clearly one person Friday he was out to woo.
"Most presidents have shied away from talking about Social Security,'' the president told a crowd of 10,600 at the then-Qwest Center Omaha. "I see a problem.''
U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson had already signaled his willingness to hear the president out, having been the only Democrat in the Senate not to sign a letter to Bush blasting the plan.
Afterward, the two shared a limousine ride from the arena to Eppley Airfield during which the president did some personal lobbying. Nelson later said he looked forward to seeing more details of the president's plan before he would make a commitment.
Oct. 11, 1898: William McKinley attended Omaha’s world’s fair, the Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition.
September 20, 1909: President William H. Taft in the back seat of a car at Omaha's Union Station. Nebraska Governor George Sheldon on the left. Taft later dined at the Omaha Club with the Ak-Sar-Ben board of directors.
September 2, 1910: Theodore Roosevelt addressed a crowd at Omaha’s Field Club. This photo of the president, posing with two dogs, hangs in the clubhouse at 36th Street and Woolworth Avenue.
October 5, 1916: Wilson came to Omaha to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Nebraska statehood, which included this event near the W.O.W. building at 14th and Farnam Streets. He returned nearly three years later on Sept. 8, 1919, on a whistle-stop tour to get support for the League of Nations.
September 28, 1935: Eleanor and Franklin Delano Roosevelt on a visit to Omaha for a speech on agriculture.
June 5, 1948: Missouri-born Harry S. Truman presided over the dedication of Omaha’s Memorial Park. Truman then marched with other World War I and World War II veterans in a parade through downtown Omaha. Truman returned to Nebraska in May 1950 as part of a Midwestern trip.
January 16, 1971: Two years after his inauguration, Nixon came to Lincoln to recognize the Huskers’ first national football title, presenting a plaque to Coach Bob Devaney and captains Dan Schneiss and Jerry Murtaugh. In the days of Vietnam War protests, a student lobbed a snowball at the president as he crossed campus. Nixon lobbed a snowball back.
January 16, 1971: Nixon presents the plaque to Coach Bob Devaney and captains Dan Schneiss and Jerry Murtaugh. In background is Joseph Soshnik, then head of the Lincoln campus.
Oct. 22, 1977: During a visit to Offutt Air Force Base, Jimmy Carter toured the Strategic Air Command Headquarters and was briefed by U.S. Air Force personnel before giving remarks to SAC officials.
February 8, 1990: President George H.W. Bush, seen here with Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr, spoke at a fundraiser for Orr.
February 28, 2001: After a stop in Council Bluffs, George W. Bush spoke to a crowd at the city auditorium about his new tax plan.
February 28, 2001: Bush spoke to a crowd at the city auditorium about his new tax plan. Behind Bush from left: Ike Jorge of Holdrege, brothers Taylor Gage and Alex Gage of Lincoln, Tim Dornbos of Lincoln and former Gov. Kay Orr. The Gages are Orr's grandchildren.
June 8, 2001: George W. Bush throws out the first pitch at the College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium.
“President Bush was the first sitting president to attend the College World Series in 2001, and it is our privilege to have the former president return and open the Series by throwing out the first pitch,” said Dennis Poppe, NCAA vice president for Division I football and baseball. “In addition, he will represent his father, George H.W. Bush, who played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947.”
June 8, 2001: George W. Bush and Sen. Chuck Hagel sit in the press box at Rosenblatt Stadium to watch the Tulane v. Stanford game at the College World Series after Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
June 7, 2006: George W. Bush speaks with teacher Osmin Reyes at the Juan Diego Center in south Omaha. Bush was in town to give a speech on immigration reform.
November 5, 2006: George W. Bush spoke during a campaign rally at the Heartland Events Center during the 2006 election season. Bush made campaign stops in Kansas and Nebraska that day.
December 5, 2007: George W. Bush speaks with patient Nelly Aguirre, seated in chair, as he tours OneWorld Community Health Centers in Omaha. Dentist Dr. Hans Dethlefs in the background and Chief Medical Officer Kristine McVea are also pictured.
Jan. 13, 2016: People scramble to take photos of President Barack Obama after he gave a speech at Omaha's Baxter Arena.
Jan. 13, 2016: President Obama visits with Lisa Martin, seen here in the red dress, who wrote the president, her husband, Jeff, and their son Cooper in their living room in Papillion.
