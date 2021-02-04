Back in the day, Feb. 4, 2005: President George W. Bush visits Omaha

When President George W. Bush visited Omaha on Feb. 4, 2005, he called on all members of Congress — including a certain U.S. senator from Nebraska — to work with him on a plan to save Social Security from insolvency.

The Republican said he was taking to the road after his State of the Union address to speak directly to Americans about the issue. But there was clearly one person Friday he was out to woo.

"Most presidents have shied away from talking about Social Security,'' the president told a crowd of 10,600 at the then-Qwest Center Omaha. "I see a problem.''

U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson had already signaled his willingness to hear the president out, having been the only Democrat in the Senate not to sign a letter to Bush blasting the plan.

Afterward, the two shared a limousine ride from the arena to Eppley Airfield during which the president did some personal lobbying. Nelson later said he looked forward to seeing more details of the president's plan before he would make a commitment.

Here's a look back at other presidential visits to Nebraska.

Photos: Presidential visits to Nebraska

