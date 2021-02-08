Back in the day, Feb. 8, 1933: Seven firefighters killed in Millard Hotel blaze

About 10 p.m. on the night of Feb. 8, 1933, guests staying on the fourth floor of the Millard Hotel in downtown Omaha began to notice flames licking out of windows on floors below. Minutes later, the hotel’s lights went dark. By 10:04 p.m., the first alarms were called into Omaha fire stations, according to World-Herald archives.

Firefighters climbed the ladders and directed jets of water through upper-story windows. Any water that missed froze immediately, coating surfaces and forming dangerous slicks in the streets and alleys below. The temperature that night plunged to minus 15 degrees, and many firefighters later suffered frostbite from the spray.

About 11 p.m., parts of the roof and upper floors collapsed, possibly because of an explosion in the hotel’s paint shop, and the outer north wall blew outward. Firefighters on ladders and in the alley were crushed by a searing hot blast of bricks and debris. Five men died instantly: Capts. Edward Schmidt and Thomas Shandy, and firefighters John Brandt, John Cogan and Franklin Kane.

Heavy ice that had accumulated on top of the structure caused the roof to collapse, which thundered down on the weakened upper floors and caused them to collapse as well. Tons of bricks and ice crushed the firefighters inside. Clarence Urban and Louis Morocco were killed. Others were trapped.