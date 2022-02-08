Back in the day, Feb. 8, 1976: Bertha Calloway opens the Great Plains Black History Museum

In 1962, Bertha Calloway organized the Negro Historical Society in Omaha, which led to the eventual founding of the Great Plains Black History Museum more than a decade later.

Calloway had amassed a collection of photographs, historical documents and other artifacts on Black history that became so large, “she had to find a place for it,” her son Jim Calloway once said.

"I believe in this neighborhood," Bertha Calloway said in a 1977 interview, "and I believe the Great Plains Black Museum makes a contribution toward its betterment. It certainly is a focal point of pride."

The museum opened, after several years of effort by many people, thanks primarily to a $100,000 government grant.

"Our grant will end soon, so we need donation or some other form of financing to keep goin' in the fashion we're accustomed," Calloway said in 1977.

"The preservation of Black history is much more important, more valuable than the never-ending quest for funds."

But that quest continued and, over the years, funding for the museum ebbed and flowed. Its original home deteriorated, and the museum closed its doors in 2004.