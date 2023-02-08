Civil rights leader, museum founder, historian, author, student, educator, speaker, promoter, playwright, journalist, administrator, mentor, wife and mother.

Bertha Calloway had a lot of titles during her long life but is perhaps best known as founder of the Great Plains Black History Museum in Omaha.

Forty-seven years ago today, about 500 people attended the opening of the Great Plains museum, at 2213 Lake St., as part of the celebration of National Black History Week.

The museum focused on the contributions of Black people who had lived in Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri and Colorado since the time of the Emancipation Proclamation. The 10 rooms of exhibits showcased Black contributions in history, religion, art, music, sports, defense and education.

At the time, it was the only museum of its kind west of the Mississippi.

Calloway was among a handful of Omahans who began working for racial equality in the 1940s and '50s, long before the 1964 Civil Rights Act. As a Creighton University student, Calloway had joined the Omaha DePorres Club, which worked to end segregation and discrimination.

She continued as a civil rights activist and later, with her husband, James T. Calloway, protested housing discrimination in Lincoln and attended Omaha City Council meetings to push for open housing policies.

In 1962, Bertha Calloway organized the Negro Historical Society in Omaha, which led to the eventual founding of the Great Plains Black History Museum more than a decade later.

Calloway had amassed a collection of photographs, historical documents and other artifacts on Black history that became so large “she had to find a place for it,” her son Jim Calloway once said.

"I believe in this neighborhood," Bertha Calloway said in a 1977 interview, "and I believe the Great Plains Black Museum makes a contribution toward its betterment. It certainly is a focal point of pride."

The museum opened, after several years of effort by many people, thanks primarily to a $100,000 government grant.

"Our grant will end soon, so we need donations or some other form of financing to keep goin' in the fashion we're accustomed," Calloway said in 1977.

"The preservation of Black history is much more important, more valuable than the never-ending quest for funds."

Photos: Bertha Calloway and the Great Plains Black History Museum