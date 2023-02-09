An art exhibit titled "African American Artists" opened to the public on Feb. 9, 1996, at the Black Rainbow Gallery, 1240 S. 13th St.

Exhibit curator Neville Murray said he organized the exhibit to celebrate Black History Month and to illustrate the diversity of artistic work in Omaha's Black community.

"It's an expression of our humanity," Murray said. "We don't want it to be political, just a celebration of our art."

One of the featured artists was State Sen. Ernie Chambers, whose drawings were exhibited for the first time.

Downplaying his participation in the show, Chambers denied he was "exhibiting" his work.

"Let's just say it's the first time I've let a group of my pictures out of my possession," he said.

The other art featured in the exhibit included Murray's paintings; Rainbow Gallery owner Oran Belgrave's work; A.C. Lofton's contemplative oil portraits; Anthony Jackson's mystical acrylics; Reece Crawford's humanoid sculptures; and the photographs of social strife of Christopher Knowles and Pam Berry.

Also on display were the large-scale bronze works of Littleton Alston. The Omaha sculptor was one of the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts' earliest residents in the mid-1980s, when the organization was virtually unknown. Now Alston has become one of Omaha's highest-profile artists and a Creighton University art professor.

All provide different interpretations of life in Black America.

"Everyone comes in here with a different perspective and a different style," Murray said. "I hope people will leave with an understanding that Black people are not monolithic. We're individuals like everyone else."

Photos: The works of Littleton Alston