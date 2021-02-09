 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Feb. 9, 2008: An Obama blowout at Nebraska Democrats' first-ever caucuses
Back in the day, Feb. 9, 2008: An Obama blowout at Nebraska Democrats' first-ever caucuses

020921-owh-new-backintheday

Supporters of Sen. Barack Obama celebrate upon learning that their candidate had won the caucus at Omaha North High School on Feb. 9, 2008, in Omaha. The crowded auditorium held an overflow crowd for the first-ever Democratic presidential caucuses.

 JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD

Thirteen years ago today, Barack Obama swept the Democratic Party's first-ever Nebraska caucuses, ending the night with a 2-to-1 thumping of his rival for the presidential nomination, Hillary Clinton.

The Illinois senator swept eastern Nebraska.

In Douglas County, he won by more than 3-to-1; in Lancaster County, he won 2-to-1.

He netted 16 of the 24 Democratic National Convention delegates up for grabs.

Obama also pursued his "red state strategy," seeking votes in Republican strongholds such as Nebraska, which last voted for a Democratic president in 1964.

Obama got support from some heavy-hitting Nebraska Democrats, too — U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey and Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler.

Speaking to a rally in Virginia, Obama pointed to wins in Nebraska, Washington state and Louisiana — describing those victories in terms that also applied here.

"We won north, we won south, we won in between," he said.

Here's a look back at Obama's 2008 campaign rally in Omaha.

Photos: Barack Obama 2008 campaign rally at Omaha's Civic Auditorium

