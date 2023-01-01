Back in the day, Jan. 1, 1971: Defense leads Nebraska to its first college football championship

Fifty-two years ago today, Nebraska made an impressive bid for the national college football championship by knifing through LSU’s defense for a 17-12 victory in the Orange Bowl.

Nebraska also put in its claim for best defense in the country as a record crowd of 80,699 watched in awe on a balmy evening with temps in the high 50s in Miami.

NU defensive end Willie Harper, who would be named an All-American in 1972, was one of the key reasons Nebraska's victory over LSU was such a defensive struggle. LSU netted only 51 yards on the ground while finishing second in total offense, 278 to 293 yards.

The Huskers trailed by 12-10 going into the final period after LSU delivered a touchdown pass with time running out in the third quarter.

LSU then proceeded to make life anxious for Nebraska fans by driving from its 16-yard line to the 39 with growing momentum.

However, three straight passes by LSU quarterback Buddy Lee fell incomplete, thanks to a heavy pass rush and sharp coverage in the secondary. The third miss found Harper stunning Lee with a thunderous tackle.

The upsets of Texas and Ohio State in other New Year's Day bowl games paved the way for the Huskers to vault to the top. Nebraska was third at the end of the regular season, and its Orange Bowl victory left the team with an 11-0-1 record.

Nebraska’s game against LSU came six weeks after the Huskers had posted an emotional 28-21 win over Oklahoma that earned them their first trip to the Orange Bowl since 1966.

Quarterback Jerry Tagge led the Huskers to their first national championship, scoring the winning touchdown in the Orange Bowl on one of the most memorable plays in Nebraska football history. The image of Tagge stretching the ball over the goal line over a pile of offensive linemen and LSU defenders is one of the classic photographs in the annals of college football.

After the game, head coach Bob Devaney uttered an infamous comment when asked if Nebraska deserved to be voted No. 1 over Notre Dame in the AP poll.

“Even the pope would have to vote us No. 1," he said.

Nebraska garnered a whopping 39 first-place votes in the final AP poll of a nationwide panel of sports writers and sportscasters. Runner-up Notre Dame had eight first-place votes.

"It's probably the greatest thing ever to happen to University of Nebraska athletics," Devaney said.

