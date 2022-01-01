Back in the day, Jan. 1, 1971: Nebraska beats LSU to win first national football championship

Fifty-one years ago today, Nebraska made an impressive bid for the national college football championship by knifing through LSU’s defense for a 17-12 victory in the Orange Bowl.

Nebraska also put in its claim for best defense in the country as a record throng of 80,699 watched in awe on a balmy evening in the high 50s in Miami.

NU defensive end Willie Harper, who would be named an All-American in 1972, was one of the key reasons Nebraska's victory over LSU was such a defensive struggle. LSU netted only 51 yards on the ground while the battle in total offense, 278 to 293.

The Huskers trailed by 12-10 going into the final period after LSU delivered a touchdown pass with time running out in the third quarter.

LSU then proceeded to make life precarious for heart patients among the some 16,000 NU followers by driving from its 16-yard line to the 39 with growing momentum.

However, three straight passes by LSU quarterback Buddy Lee fell incomplete, thanks to a heavy pass rush and sharp coverage in the secondary. The third miss found Harper stunning Lee with a thunderous tackle.