Back in the day, Jan. 1, 1995: Nebraska defeats Miami in Orange Bowl thriller

This time it was different.

After suffering three Orange Bowl defeats to Miami in 10 years, the Nebraska Cornhuskers got big-time revenge against the Hurricanes in a 24-17 come-from-behind national championship win on Jan. 1, 1995.

The Cornhuskers entered the game as the nation's top-ranked team, while No. 3 Miami boasted the top-ranked defense in the country, led by its monstrous defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

Nebraska's victory over Miami in the FedEx Orange Bowl gave the Huskers a 13-0 season. It also marked Coach Tom Osborne's first national championship.

