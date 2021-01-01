 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 1, 1995: Nebraska defeats Miami in Orange Bowl thriller
This time it was different.

After suffering three Orange Bowl defeats to Miami in 10 years, the Nebraska Cornhuskers got big-time revenge against the Hurricanes in a 24-17 come-from-behind national championship win on Jan. 1, 1995.

The Cornhuskers entered the game as the nation's top-ranked team, while No. 3 Miami boasted the top-ranked defense in the country, led by its monstrous defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

Nebraska's victory over Miami in the FedEx Orange Bowl gave the Huskers a 13-0 season. It also marked Coach Tom Osborne's first national championship.

Quarterback Brook Berringer after Nebraska’s 24-17 win over Miami in the 1995 Orange Bowl. Bryan Bailey, of the Husker athletic staff, is with him.
Cory Schlesinger bursts into the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown run that put Nebraska ahead 24-17 on the way to winning the National Championship over Miami.
Nebraska's Ryan Terwilliger & Doug Colman stop Miami's James Stewart during the 1995 Orange Bowl.
Reaction of University of Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne and players on the sideline on a play in last minute of the 1995 Orange Bowl game against Miami.
Jon Vedral (25), and the rest of the Nebraska team celebrate their 24-17 victory over Miami in the FexEx Orange Bowl.
Nebraska's Dwayne Harris grabs Miami quarterback Frank Costa for a loss.
Nebraska players Vershan Jackson (34), Damon Bening (21), and Lawrence Phillips celebrate their win over Miami at the 1995 FedEx Orange Bowl.
Miami's quarterback, Frank Costa, is sacked once again in the 4th quarter by Nebraska's Dwayne Harris (86) with 14:42 left to play in the game.
Nebraska's championship ring they received after beating Miami 24-17 in the 1995 FedEx Orange Bowl.
