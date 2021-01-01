Back in the day, Jan. 1, 1995: Nebraska defeats Miami in Orange Bowl thriller

This time it was different.
After suffering three Orange Bowl defeats to Miami in 10 years, the Nebraska Cornhuskers got big-time revenge against the Hurricanes in a 24-17 come-from-behind national championship win on Jan. 1, 1995.
The Cornhuskers entered the game as the nation's top-ranked team, while No. 3 Miami boasted the top-ranked defense in the country, led by its monstrous defensive tackle Warren Sapp.
Nebraska's victory over Miami in the FedEx Orange Bowl gave the Huskers a 13-0 season. It also marked Coach Tom Osborne's first national championship.