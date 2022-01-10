Back in the day, Jan. 10, 1976: Fremont's Pathfinder Hotel explodes, killing 20

Forty-six years ago today at 9:33 a.m., an explosion ripped out the heart of downtown Fremont. The blast collapsed the six-story Pathfinder Hotel's first floor and part of the second floor into the basement.
People who lived on upper floors, many of them elderly, had to be rescued. Others were pulled from the basement. Rescue workers needed nearly a week to find the last of the 18 people who hadn't been crossed off a list of possible occupants.
Eighteen people died that morning of Jan. 10, 1976. More than 40 others were taken to the hospital, and two of them later died due to complications from the blast. Eighteen buildings in downtown Fremont were damaged, windows were blown out of many others, and the shock of the explosion was felt two miles away.
The loss of life and the number of injured added up to the deadliest such tragedy in the history of Nebraska at the time, according to Joe Pluta, retired state fire marshal. The worst previous such disaster occurred Feb. 23, 1960, when nine people died in the St. James Hotel fire in Omaha.
The Pathfinder was located at Sixth and Broad Streets. The blast tossed the sidewalk facing Broad Street into the air, pelting nearby cars and buildings with concrete and bricks. At least 15 motor vehicles in the area were damaged. The first floor of the brick hotel looked like it had been bombed out. It provided office space for a drugstore, Chamber of Commerce office, a coffee shop, a real estate agency and a ballroom.
Off-duty hospital employees were called in to handle the emergency as Fremont car dealers and service stations rushed vehicles to the scene to help evacuate the injured. Some elderly residents of the hotel were taken out in wheelchairs.
A gaping crater at the corner of the hotel testified to the theory that a gas explosion occurred in the hotel basement beneath the sidewalk. Two problems plagued rescuers: a strong gas odor that officials feared might ignite another blast or fire and the uncertain structural damage. Those factors caused interruptions in the search off and on all day.
Investigators determined that a plastic natural-gas line had come loose inside a metal coupler, causing gas to seep into the basement near the hotel's northwest corner.
Damage estimates ranged from $8 million to $20 million, a figure that included nearby buildings.