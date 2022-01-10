Back in the day, Jan. 10, 1976: Fremont's Pathfinder Hotel explodes, killing 20

Forty-six years ago today at 9:33 a.m., an explosion ripped out the heart of downtown Fremont. The blast collapsed the six-story Pathfinder Hotel's first floor and part of the second floor into the basement.

People who lived on upper floors, many of them elderly, had to be rescued. Others were pulled from the basement. Rescue workers needed nearly a week to find the last of the 18 people who hadn't been crossed off a list of possible occupants.

Eighteen people died that morning of Jan. 10, 1976. More than 40 others were taken to the hospital, and two of them later died due to complications from the blast. Eighteen buildings in downtown Fremont were damaged, windows were blown out of many others, and the shock of the explosion was felt two miles away.

The loss of life and the number of injured added up to the deadliest such tragedy in the history of Nebraska at the time, according to Joe Pluta, retired state fire marshal. The worst previous such disaster occurred Feb. 23, 1960, when nine people died in the St. James Hotel fire in Omaha.