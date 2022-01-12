Back in the day, Jan. 12, 1888: Deadly Schoolchildren's Blizzard whips up blinding whiteouts

A sudden, fierce blizzard slashed across Nebraska 134 years ago today.

The blizzard was driven by a howling northwest wind that swept across the Great Plains with no warning, causing temperatures to fall to between 30 and 40 degrees below zero.

An estimated 230 people died overall, including 40 to 100 in Nebraska. People collapsed and died within yards of their doors, unable to hear pots being pounded to guide them to safety.

The nightmare mega-storm on Jan. 12, 1888, is sometimes called the Schoolchildren’s Blizzard because it caught so many children away from home on a Thursday.

Acts of heroism by parents, children, teachers and others became legendary. Many teachers kept their students for two nights until rescuers arrived. One teacher had children ring the school bell day and night to let people know they were safe.

Church bells in O’Neill, Nebraska, tolled and mill whistles sounded at one-minute intervals to guide people lost on the prairie to safety.