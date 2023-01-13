Back in the day, Jan. 13, 1987: Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle recalled from office

Thirty-six years ago today, Mike Boyle became the first Omaha mayor to be recalled from office.

A record 98,189 votes were cast in the recall election, with 55,275 against Boyle and 42,832 for him. The vote total topped the previous record for an Omaha mayoral election, set in 1965, when 96,844 people voted in electing A.V. Sorensen mayor of the city.

The vote on Jan. 13, 1987, ended Boyle's 2,045-day tenure as mayor.

Former Rep. John Cavanaugh said he spoke with Boyle later that day and Boyle said: "Life will go on."

Boyle also is the first Omaha mayor to have two recall attempts directed against him and both in one year.

The first effort failed in spring 1986 for lack of sufficient signatures on petitions to force a special election. But the second one the following fall produced more signatures — 34,816 — than the total number of votes Boyle received when he was re-elected in 1985.

Judy Lessman, chairman of Citizens for Mature Leadership, the group that mounted the recall effort, said, "It's what the city wanted and what the city needed. We merely presented our own message clearly."

That message included the some of the following allegations:

» That Boyle abused his power by interfering in the Police Department, including the firing of Police Chief Robert Wadman and two other senior police officers, and an alleged order that neither Boyle nor any member of his family was to be ticketed by police.

» That the mayor alienated community organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Keep Omaha Beautiful.

» That he aimed personal insults at people inside and outside City Hall who opposed the mayor.

"I'm not sure what kind of precedent this will be," Cavanaugh said. "As time goes by, it will be an event very difficult to understand.

"When people look back on it, it will be hard to say, with any clarity of recognition, the specific reason Mike Boyle was recalled.

"I think it will be viewed as a unique and peculiar event in Omaha's history."

