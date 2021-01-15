Back in the day, Jan. 15, 2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver sets school record with nine 3-pointers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, center, puts up a shot against Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap, left, and forward Kyle Korver during the second half of game 2 of their NBA basketball playoff series in 2008.
Against Evansville, Korver fueled a decisive 16-3 run after the Aces had closed to within 62-50 in the second half, making his eighth 3-pointer and a basket during that spurt. His ninth 3-point basket came with 6:24 to play, and he went to the bench for good at the 5:41 mark.
Creighton eventually won the game 93-56.
"A couple of his baskets were so deep it probably shocked them," Creighton coach Dana Altman said. "He was just feeling it tonight."
Kye Korver hasn’t suited up for the Jays in 15 years. But his legacy still resonates. Korver and former coach Dana Altman are getting inducted into CU’s Hall of Fame. They’ll both be back in town for the weekend’s festivities — they’ll be honored at a sold out banquet Saturday night.
