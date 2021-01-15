Back in the day, Jan. 15, 2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver sets school record with nine 3-pointers

Evansville evidently didn't study their scouting reports on Creighton sharpshooter Kyle Korver as they allowed him plenty of open looks at the basket.

Korver made 9 of 14 shots from 3-point range and 10 of 16 overall as the Bluejays torched Evansville. Korver played just 22 minutes but rang up 31 points. His nine 3-pointers set a school record.

That was one point short of his career high that he established earlier in the season in a 75-73 loss at Xavier. Korver played 37 minutes in that game.

Against Evansville, Korver fueled a decisive 16-3 run after the Aces had closed to within 62-50 in the second half, making his eighth 3-pointer and a basket during that spurt. His ninth 3-point basket came with 6:24 to play, and he went to the bench for good at the 5:41 mark.

Creighton eventually won the game 93-56.

"A couple of his baskets were so deep it probably shocked them," Creighton coach Dana Altman said. "He was just feeling it tonight."

Photos: Kyle Korver through the years

