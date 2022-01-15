 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 15, 2009: On Omaha's coldest day, 6-year-old gets tongue stuck to pole
Back in the day, Jan. 15, 2009: On Omaha's coldest day, 6-year-old gets tongue stuck to pole

Mason Mulick, 6, had thought about doing it before, and his parents had told him there would be consequences if he stuck his tongue on the light pole. But for some reason, he said, that pole stuck in his mind as he walked across his lawn on Jan. 15, 2009. 

 ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look at some of the major snowstorms and blizzards that have blasted Nebraska.

The tall metal light pole was irresistible in the early-morning subzero temperatures on Jan. 15, 2009.

Mason Mulick had walked past it countless times before. He'd considered it; he'd been counseled against it.

But 13 years ago today, on Omaha's coldest day, the 6-year-old gave in.

He opened his mouth, leaned into the pole and unwittingly re-created a modern Christmas classic in an Omaha neighborhood near 164th and Pacific Streets. When Mason's tongue touched metal, it stuck.

Arms flailed, Mason screamed, and the neighborhood kids waiting for the car pool crowded around, yelling: "His tongue's stuck on the light pole! His tongue's stuck on the light pole!"

His panicked mother, Laci Mulick, ran out in her pajamas with two glasses of water.

A neighbor poured the first glass of water.

Still stuck.

His mom poured two more glasses, freeing Mason but leaving behind traces of Mason's tongue.

Then the bleeding started.

Mason Mulick, 6, shows off his tongue, which he got stuck to a pole outside his Omaha home before heading to school at Morton Elementary.

With a raw, swollen tongue and a slight fever, Mason spent several hours recovering from the pain of learning a life lesson the hard way. 

Mason had seen the movie "A Christmas Story," but he wasn't sure why he did he stuck his tongue on the pole. Nobody triple-dog dared him, like the character Schwartz did to young Flick in the 1983 film.

"I thought it wasn't sticky enough," said Mason.

But Mason learned that frozen metal poles and tender little tongues are not a good combination.

