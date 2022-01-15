Back in the day, Jan. 15, 2009: On Omaha's coldest day, 6-year-old gets tongue stuck to pole

The tall metal light pole was irresistible in the early-morning subzero temperatures on Jan. 15, 2009.

Mason Mulick had walked past it countless times before. He'd considered it; he'd been counseled against it.

But 13 years ago today, on Omaha's coldest day, the 6-year-old gave in.

He opened his mouth, leaned into the pole and unwittingly re-created a modern Christmas classic in an Omaha neighborhood near 164th and Pacific Streets. When Mason's tongue touched metal, it stuck.

Arms flailed, Mason screamed, and the neighborhood kids waiting for the car pool crowded around, yelling: "His tongue's stuck on the light pole! His tongue's stuck on the light pole!"

His panicked mother, Laci Mulick, ran out in her pajamas with two glasses of water.

A neighbor poured the first glass of water.

Still stuck.

His mom poured two more glasses, freeing Mason but leaving behind traces of Mason's tongue.

Then the bleeding started.