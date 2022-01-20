Back in the day, Jan. 20, 2009: Midlanders attend Barack Obama's inauguration

When President Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009, his speech recognized the diversity of the American people with respect to race, religion and more. His speech held out hope “that the old hatreds shall someday pass” and “that the lines of tribe shall soon dissolve.”

As the first Black man to occupy the White House — a dwelling built with the labor of slaves — he stood as a symbol of how America can overcome.

An estimated 10,000 buses descended upon the nation's capital for the inauguration of the 44th president. Of those, at least a dozen came from Nebraska and Iowa.

Most of the passengers from the Midlands were African-Americans, eager to see the nation's first Black president take the oath of office. But there was also a fair share of Whites and Latinos making the trip. Many of them simply wanted to see history made.

Take a look back at that day 13 years ago today:

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.