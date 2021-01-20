Back in the day, Jan. 20, 2009: Midlanders attend Obama's inauguration

Barack Obama, left, takes the oath of office alongside his wife, Michelle, and daughters Malia, left, and Sasha at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2009.
CHUCK KENNEDY, BLOOMBERG NEWS
When President Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009, his speech recognized the diversity of the American people with respect to race, religion and more. His speech held out hope “that the old hatreds shall someday pass” and “that the lines of tribe shall soon dissolve.”
As the first Black man to occupy the White House — a dwelling built with the labor of slaves — he stood as a symbol of how America can overcome.
Some 10,000 buses were expected to descend upon the nation's capital for the inauguration of the 44th president. Of those, at least a dozen were coming from Nebraska and Iowa.
Most of the passengers from the Midlands were African-Americans, eager to see the nation's first Black president take the oath of office. But there was also a fair share of Whites and Latinos making the trip. Many of them simply wanted to see history made.
Take a look back at that day 12 years ago.
Photos: Midlanders attend Obama's 2009 inauguration
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk down Pennsylvania Avenue en route to the White House in 2009.
DOUG MILLS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jackie Gillum, right, and Sarah Samuel discuss fashion during the final few hours of the bus trip to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2009.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Carrie Whitner shows off her purple section ticket for the inauguration.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sheila Barnes entertains other passengers aboard one of the buses from Omaha as they prepare to leave Fredericksburg, Virginia, for Washington and the inauguration ceremony. The group gathered for a 5:30 a.m. departure.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Judith Rhodes, of Omaha, holds her tickets to the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama, the nation's 44th president.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lines to enter the National Mall in Washington stretch as far as the eye can see for Omahans Carolyn Landrum, center, and William Bullion, 18, who are on Independence Avenue.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tickets to the silver seating area of the inauguration were hard to come by but did little good when trying to enter the mall among the chaos of overflowing crowds and security requirements.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
A line forms outside the Rayburn House Office Building as people try to pick up tickets to Tuesday's inauguration.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Barack Obama, joined by his wife, Michelle, and daughters Malia and Sasha takes the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol from Chief Justice John Roberts on Jan. 20, 2009.
JEFF CHRISTENSEN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectators look for a bird's-eye view of the National Mall and the inauguration ceremony.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zari Whittaker, at center in red, of Gainesville, Florida, takes a picture of the Rayburn House Office Building as people form lines to pick up tickets to Tuesday's inauguration. Line length varied, but most often, the line took an hour and a half to filter through.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, walk on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House in Washington during his inaugural parade.
JAE HONG, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Barack Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama, right, are introduced at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball.
PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
