Back in the day, Jan. 20, 2014: Omaha drill team takes part in MLK parade in Las Vegas

Nine years ago today, the Bryant Center Condors Drill Team, lead by its director, Arlene Dacus, performed in Las Vegas' 32nd annual parade honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dacus began leading the drill team in the same year that King led the historic civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

That was 1965.

Through the years, the Condors performed from coast to coast and at many points in-between: the White House, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Chicago, Milwaukee, Atlanta and California, as well as in Nebraska and Iowa parades. The team also performed in Manitoba, Canada.

“They enjoy it, because it offers them opportunities to have experiences they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to have," Dacus said.

On Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas, hundreds lined the sidewalks singing, cheering, chanting and dancing as about 100 floats and more than a dozen drill teams passed by.

With signs that said “Protect Martin Luther King’s Dream” and “We are still dreaming” and float participants who led in the chorus of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — also known as the Black national anthem — people used the holiday to contribute to the legacy. The parade lasted four hours.

At the time, the 37-member troupe was one of about 10 Black drill teams in North Omaha, with members ranging in age from 12 to 17.

The group spent long hours of preparation aimed at building character, self-esteem and a forward-looking view of life.

“It’s about our kids,” Dacus said. “It’s about our future. It wasn’t by design or desire. I just led, and they followed.”

Photos: Condors drill team through the years