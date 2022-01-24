Back in the day, Jan. 24, 1930: Mayor 'Cowboy Jim' Dahlman's funeral was largest in Omaha history

In the greatest demonstration of affection Omaha gave any of its citizens, between 50,000 and 75,000 people viewed the body of Mayor James C. Dahlman before funeral services began on Jan. 24, 1930, at Omaha City Hall.

The actual service could be witnessed by only a small part of the throngs that converged for the funeral.

At the time, no other funeral in Omaha had approached this one in the outpouring of people, or in the representation of all classes of society.

Dahlman, who had been Omaha's leader for more than 20 years, died suddenly but quietly in his sleep on Jan. 21 after suffering a stroke the day before at the Elms hotel in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

He was born in Texas and worked as a cowhand before moving to Nebraska. He married and settled in western Nebraska, where he quickly discovered politics.

Dahlman, nicknamed "Cowboy Jim," was elected to Chadron's first City Council in 1886, then served as mayor of that city before moving to Lincoln. As a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1896, he helped his friend William Jennings Bryan capture the party's presidential nomination.