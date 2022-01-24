 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 24, 1930: Mayor 'Cowboy Jim' Dahlman's funeral was largest in Omaha history
dahlman001

Omaha Mayor Jim Dahlman at his rolltop desk.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

In the greatest demonstration of affection Omaha gave any of its citizens, between 50,000 and 75,000 people viewed the body of Mayor James C. Dahlman before funeral services began on Jan. 24, 1930, at Omaha City Hall.

The actual service could be witnessed by only a small part of the throngs that converged for the funeral.

At the time, no other funeral in Omaha had approached this one in the outpouring of people, or in the representation of all classes of society.

Dahlman, who had been Omaha's leader for more than 20 years, died suddenly but quietly in his sleep on Jan. 21 after suffering a stroke the day before at the Elms hotel in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

He was born in Texas and worked as a cowhand before moving to Nebraska. He married and settled in western Nebraska, where he quickly discovered politics.

Dahlman, nicknamed "Cowboy Jim," was elected to Chadron's first City Council in 1886, then served as mayor of that city before moving to Lincoln. As a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1896, he helped his friend William Jennings Bryan capture the party's presidential nomination.

In 1898, Dahlman moved to Omaha and worked his way to the top of a livestock commission company. With his political experience and connections, he let local Democrats talk him into running for mayor. 

Dahlman won the race for mayor and ushered in the longest City Hall dynasty in local history. Dahlman's easygoing temperament allowed Tom Dennison and his powerful political machine to run Omaha on patronage and favors from 1900 until the 1930s.

Under this political arrangement, Dahlman won seven of eight mayoral races, which kept him in power for all but three years from 1906-1930. He had filed for reelection just 10 days before his death.

