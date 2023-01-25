Back in the day, Jan. 25, 2017: Winter storm system brings heavy snow, strong winds to Nebraska

A snow squall on the morning of Jan. 25, 2017, led to at least 20 traffic accidents in the Omaha metropolitan area during a two-hour span that began about 7 a.m. No serious injuries were reported, but so many crashes occurred that police stopped taking property-damage accident reports at one point.
Nearly 2 inches of snow fell in Omaha six years ago today, which was the most significant of the season. Areas farther north were hit hardest. According to the National Weather Service, 12 to 18 inches of snow fell in much of northern Nebraska. The highest reported snowfall was the 22 inches that fell about 30 miles south-southwest of Merriman in western Cherry County.
Ryan McPike, a meteorologist with KMTV, The World-Herald’s weather partner, said the fast-moving storm dealt a much worse blow farther north.
“It was a quick-mover,’’ he said, “but very, very potent.’’
Light snow, fog and mist descended on Omaha the night before. With the arrival of the snow in the early-morning hours, wind gusts picked up to 25 mph in the metro area.
Austin Rowser, Omaha’s street maintenance engineer, said city crews had attacked the roadways with salt overnight.
“It was a pretty easy, basic storm for us,” Rowser said.
Photos: Nebraska blanketed with snow on Jan. 25, 2017
Omahan Jeannene Rossitto removes the snow from her driveway near the intersection of 136th and Spring Streets on Jan. 25, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A student walks through campus at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow sticks to a stop sign at the intersection of 133rd and Grover Streets..
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic flows slowly along West Center Road just to the east of its intersection with 139th Street on Jan. 25, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A bicyclist heads south on 39th Street across Farnam Street in the snow.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A driver struggles to climb Montclair Drive to its intersection with 132nd Street on Jan. 25, 2017, in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A student walks toward the Haymarket district in Lincoln.
CALLA KESSLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Wilson walks through the snow flurries in downtown Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
CALLA KESSLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks through the snow in downtown Lincoln.
CALLA KESSLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Outdoor chairsin downtown Lincoln are coated with snow.
CALLA KESSLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
A student commuter walks toward campus through the snow in Lincoln.
CALLA KESSLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stewie the chihuahua, owned by Shawn Webster, shivers in the snow in Lincoln.
CALLA KESSLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elsa Furl walks from UNO through the snow in Elmwood Park to her car. Furl is a sophomore at UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Keebler walks from UNO through the snow in Elmwood Park to her car on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Keebler is a senior at UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Keebler walks from UNO through the snow in Elmwood Park to her car on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Keebler is a senior at UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks south through the snow in Elmwood Park on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A car slides on slick roads into a ditch near 132nd and L Streets on Jan. 25, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
An accident scene near the interchange between Interstates 80 and 680 on Wednesday morning.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters try to dig out Engine 24 as it got stuck in snow on 43rd Street near Evans Street on Jan. 25, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha firetruck slides into and scrapes a car on snowy 39th Street south of Sprague Street on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha fire truck Engine 21 slide into and scrapes a car on a snowy 39th Street south of Sprague Street.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
John Vendetti of Omaha sits out the inclement weather at the Omaha Cigar Company at 108th Street and Mockingbird Drive in Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Logan Roots clears the sidewalk in front of Modern Arts Midtown on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Bernal shovels the driveway of his Midtown home late Wednesday morning on Jan. 25, 2017, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Logan Roots clears the sidewalk in front of Modern Arts Midtown.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
John Bernal shovels the driveway of his Midtown home late Wednesday morning on Jan. 25, 2017, in Omaha.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
