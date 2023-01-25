Back in the day, Jan. 25, 2017: Winter storm system brings heavy snow, strong winds to Nebraska

A snow squall on the morning of Jan. 25, 2017, led to at least 20 traffic accidents in the Omaha metropolitan area during a two-hour span that began about 7 a.m. No serious injuries were reported, but so many crashes occurred that police stopped taking property-damage accident reports at one point.

Nearly 2 inches of snow fell in Omaha six years ago today, which was the most significant of the season. Areas farther north were hit hardest. According to the National Weather Service, 12 to 18 inches of snow fell in much of northern Nebraska. The highest reported snowfall was the 22 inches that fell about 30 miles south-southwest of Merriman in western Cherry County.

Ryan McPike, a meteorologist with KMTV, The World-Herald’s weather partner, said the fast-moving storm dealt a much worse blow farther north.

“It was a quick-mover,’’ he said, “but very, very potent.’’

Light snow, fog and mist descended on Omaha the night before. With the arrival of the snow in the early-morning hours, wind gusts picked up to 25 mph in the metro area.

Austin Rowser, Omaha’s street maintenance engineer, said city crews had attacked the roadways with salt overnight.

“It was a pretty easy, basic storm for us,” Rowser said.

