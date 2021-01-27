 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 27, 2007: Win leaves Creighton tied for first in MVC
Back in the day, Jan. 27, 2007: Win leaves Creighton tied for first in MVC

012721-owh-new-backintheday

Creighton's Isacc Miles is guarded by Indiana State's Cole Holmstrom as the Bluejays play the Indiana State Sycamores on Jan. 27, 2007.

 JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD

A team with championship aspirations needs to occasionally win as Creighton did on Jan. 27, 2007, against Indiana State.

Creighton's performance  in the 71-55 victory at Qwest Center might have ranked low in terms of basketball aesthetics, but it was a thing of beauty in the standings. The win kept Creighton tied with Southern Illinois for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference race.

The Bluejays buckled down on defense in the second half, holding the struggling Sycamores to 22 points on 32 percent shooting from the field. This also marked the 11th game that CU held an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Bluejays were ranked 28th nationally in scoring defense in NCAA Division I statistics. Creighton also outrebounded Indiana State 28-15 in the final 20 minutes to finish plus-13 in that statistical category.

Creighton won despite shooting 38.8 percent from the field, including 29.4 percent in the second half. The missed shots, the turnovers — 11 by Creighton, 13 by Indiana State — and 44 total fouls prevented either team from establishing any kind of consistent rhythm on offense.

Creighton guard Nate Funk summed up the game best: “You have to win ugly sometimes.” 

Take a look back at that game 14 years ago today.

Photos: Creighton vs. Indiana State January 2007



