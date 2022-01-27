 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 27, 2013: Old Market in the dark after fire, explosion in manhole
Hansen: The great Omaha manhole fireball photo mystery

There was only one flame when Stephanie Sands looked outside. But when she snapped this photo, the glow from streetlights reflecting off Howard Street’s wet pavement made it seem as if there were a half-dozen flames, all perfectly in a row, like a scene from the Apocalypse or from a Batman movie. This image shows what looks to be fire shooting from downtown Omaha manhole covers on Jan. 27, 2013. It was posted to the photo sharing section of Reddit.com, then picked up by Gawker.com, and was viewed more than 1.5 million times within 48 hours.

A number of historic buildings in and around the Old Market have transitioned from their warehouse roots. Here's a look at some of them.

A power outage nine years ago today in a key corridor of downtown Omaha created havoc for hotels, restaurants, businesses and commuters. 

A section of downtown, including the Old Market, was in the dark on Jan. 27, 2013, and into the next day after an explosion and a fire in a manhole near 17th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue.

The fire took out a multi-circuit power network in the manhole.

About 2,000 customers — in an area stretching from about Harney to Spring Streets and Eighth to 26th Streets — were without electricity after the fire, which was reported about 5:45 p.m., said a spokeswoman for the Omaha Public Power District.

OPPD’s downtown headquarters was one of the buildings without power. OPPD crews restored power to about 1,900 customers by 10 p.m. that night, the spokeswoman said. 

The customers may have numbered 2,000, but many more individuals were affected because a single customer could mean one large building with hundreds of people inside, like a hotel. At least one downtown hotel had to relocate its guests to other hotels because of the outage.

The evening’s darkness and fog cast an eeriness on downtown streets. Police flares substituted for street lights and traffic signals at some intersections.

