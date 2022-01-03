 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 3, 1949: Blizzard called one of the greatest catastrophes to hit Nebraska
Ed Geisert

Ed Geisert had to receive medication by air drop at this farm 8 1/2 miles southeast of Ogallala.

 HAROLD COWAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

A huge blizzard that Gov. Val Peterson called one of the greatest catastrophes ever to hit Nebraska raged across the state, delivering unbelievable hardship to those stranded on the road, in their rural homes and in small towns.

Many areas saw record snowfall on Jan. 3, 1949, including Chadron, with 26.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

By the time the blizzard eased on Jan. 4, Chadron had received 41 inches of snow. The epic blizzard was part of an epic winter that claimed the lives of dozens of people and hundreds of thousands of livestock.

