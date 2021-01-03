 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 3, 1949: Blizzard of '49
Back in the day, Jan. 3, 1949: Blizzard of '49

Ed Geisert had to receive medication by air drop at this farm 8 1/2 miles southeast of Ogallala on Jan. 8, 1949.

Ed Geisert had to receive medication by air drop at this farm 8 1/2 miles southeast of Ogallala.

 HAROLD COWAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

A huge blizzard that Gov. Val Peterson called one of the greatest catastrophes ever to hit Nebraska raged across the state, delivering unbelievable hardship to those stranded on the road, in their rural homes and in small towns. Many areas saw record snowfall on Jan. 3, 1949, including the 26.7 inches at Chadron, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

By the time the blizzard eased on Jan. 4, Chadron had received 41 inches of snow. The epic blizzard was part of an epic winter that claimed the lives of dozens of people and hundreds of thousands of livestock.

This rotary snowplow made scant progress against a massive drift on Highway 30 west of Brule. Hundreds of westbound travelers waited in their cars for the roadblock to be cleared. World-Herald reporter J. Harold Cowan walked 4 miles through the snow to get this picture. 
Chadron was deserted at the height of the blizzard.
North Platte trucker N.O. Smith, left, stands by his ditched semi-trailer. He followed a fence to a house after he slid into a ditch during the blizzard. The other men are not identified.
Virginia Davis was dwarfed by walls of snow left after shovelers had cleared a path to the grocery store in Harrison, Neb. Nebraskans trapped in their homes had to depend on food in their larders.
A cleared stretch of highway near Chadron's Municipal Airport served as a runway for planes to use on their mercy errands carrying food, medicine, and supplies to the isolated areas of the region.
