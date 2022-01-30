Back in the day, Jan. 30-31, 1973: 10 Nebraska players selected in NFL draft

Nineteen Big Eight football players, led by seven from Oklahoma and six from Nebraska, were picked on Jan. 30, 1973, through seven rounds of the NFL draft.

The two-day, 17-round draft, held at the Americana Hotel in New York, took 20 hours and 12 minutes. At the end, 10 Huskers overall were among the 442 rookie prospects selected.

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers was the first Husker picked. He was selected by San Diego in the first round, the 25th player overall.

Other Huskers selected were All-America Willie Harper, taken by San Francisco in the second round; fullback Bill Olds, by Baltimore in the third round; All-America middle guard and winner of the Outland and Lombardi Trophies Rich Glover, by the New York Giants in the third round; and center Doug Dumler, by New England in the fifth round.

The most unusual pick of the 1973 draft was the Husker "super sub" Monte Johnson. Johnson, a defensive tackle, was drafted in the second round by the Oakland Raiders, even though he never started a college game — or a high school one. He played considerably all three years of his career at Nebraska, but never once was in the starting defensive lineup.