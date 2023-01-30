Back in the day, Jan. 30-31, 1973: 10 Nebraska players taken in NFL draft

Nineteen Big Eight football players, led by seven from Oklahoma and six from Nebraska, were picked on Jan. 30, 1973, through seven rounds of the NFL draft.

The two-day, 17-round draft, held at the Americana Hotel in New York, took 20 hours and 12 minutes. At the end, 10 Huskers overall were among the 442 rookie prospects selected.

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers was the first Husker picked. He was selected by San Diego in the first round, the 25th player overall.

Other Huskers selected were All-American Willie Harper, taken by San Francisco in the second round; fullback Bill Olds, by Baltimore in the third round; All-American middle guard Rich Glover, winner of the Outland and Lombardi Trophies, by the New York Giants in the third round; and center Doug Dumler, by New England in the fifth round.

The most unusual pick of the 1973 draft was the Husker "super sub" Monte Johnson. Johnson, a defensive tackle, was drafted in the second round by the Oakland Raiders, even though he never started a college game — or a high school one. He played considerably all three years of his career at Nebraska, but never once was in the starting defensive lineup.

"It means all the work I've put into football has paid off," Johnson said. "It was a shock to go in the second round."

A total of 182 players were picked in the seven rounds completed Jan. 30, which took took 11 hours and 29 minutes. Husker players selected on the second day of the draft were defensive back Joe Blahak, by the Houston Oilers in the eighth round; offensive tackle Bill Janssen, by Pittsburgh in the eighth round; and defensive back Dave Mason, by Minnesota in the 10th round.

Nebraska tight end Jerry List was the 283rd player selected overall and the 10th and final Husker selected through 11 rounds. The Raiders selected List as a running back even though he was Nebraska's most prolific pass-catching tight end at the time.

The Oakland Raiders director of player personnel, Ron Wolf, said that when the Raiders first contacted List, his response was, "Is it true you drafted me as a running back?"

