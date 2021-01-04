Back in the day, Jan. 4, 1992: Omaha Racers rally past Tulsa to remain undefeated at home

The Omaha Racers found a different way to win on this night. The Racers scorched Tulsa 62 - 32 during the last 20 minutes to erase an 18 - point deficit and win 110 - 98 before 5,094 at Ak - Sar - Ben, their third - largest crowd in Omaha.

In the first half it was all Tulsa forward Ed Horton. A 6 - foot - 8, 230 - pound forward out of Iowa, bulled his way to 24 points before intermission as the Zone took a 53 - 43 lead.

Racers coach Mike Thibault decided to switch gears in the second half. He had his players double - team inside and defy the guards to shoot.

"If it hadn't worked," Thibault said, "I'd have felt like a stupid idiot."

But it did work. As Thibault expected, Tulsa's guards were out of the flow. They finished with 34 points, barely half their average.

"Man, they went on a shooting binge," Tulsa Coach Steve Bontrager said. "We couldn't stop them."

The win put the Racers record to 12-0 at home.

In eight years with the Racers, Thibault had a record of 236 - 207. He guided the team to the playoffs each year and led it to the CBA championship in 1992 - 93.