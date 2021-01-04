 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 4, 1992: Omaha Racers rally past Tulsa to remain undefeated at home
Back in the day, Jan. 4, 1992: Omaha Racers rally past Tulsa to remain undefeated at home

  • Updated
01042021-owh-new-backintheday-4-

Omaha Racers basketball team celebrating the Continental Basketball Association championship at a rally at Westroads Mall, on May 4, 1993.

 JEFF BUNDY, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha Racers found a different way to win on this night. The Racers scorched Tulsa 62 - 32 during the last 20 minutes to erase an 18 - point deficit and win 110 - 98 before 5,094 at Ak - Sar - Ben, their third - largest crowd in Omaha.

In the first half it was all Tulsa forward Ed Horton. A 6 - foot - 8, 230 - pound forward out of Iowa, bulled his way to 24 points before intermission as the Zone took a 53 - 43 lead.

Racers coach Mike Thibault decided to switch gears in the second half. He had his players double - team inside and defy the guards to shoot.

"If it hadn't worked," Thibault said, "I'd have felt like a stupid idiot."

But it did work. As Thibault expected, Tulsa's guards were out of the flow. They finished with 34 points, barely half their average.

"Man, they went on a shooting binge," Tulsa Coach Steve Bontrager said. "We couldn't stop them."

The win put the Racers record to 12-0 at home.

In eight years with the Racers, Thibault had a record of 236 - 207. He guided the team to the playoffs each year and led it to the CBA championship in 1992 - 93.

01042021-owh-new-backintheday

Mike Thibault began an eight-year stint as general manager and head coach of the Omaha Racers in 1989. He led the team to the league playoffs in each season. His team claimed the 1993 championship.
DIT/RACERS/JPB 1

Quinn Harwood of the Omaha Racers puts a shot up over Rockford's Fred Herzog (23), and Ron Riley (32) during 2nd quarter action in 1996.
JEB/DIT/OMAHA RACERS

Omaha Racer Quinn Harwood (33) drives past Oklahoma City's Robert Werdann (50) during the first half of their game in Omaha. 
the Racer's Cedric Hunter drives past Oklahoma city's Kelsey Weems . . . Hunter had 19 points and eight assists.

the Racer's Cedric Hunter drives past Oklahoma city's Kelsey Weems. Hunter had 19 points and eight assists.
4218 KS-REUNION

Rodie the mascot at the Omaha Racers reunion celebration in 2012 at the Ralston Arena.
4218 KS-REUNION

Former Racers, Mark Peterson, left, and Barry Glanzer go head to shoulder at the Omaha Racers reunion celebration at the Ralston Arena.
4218 KS-REUNION

Omaha Racers former owner Steve Idelman with former Racer, Alex Stivrins at the Omaha Racers reunion celebration at the Ralston Arena.
01042021-owh-new-backintheday-3-

Omaha Racers owner, Steve Idelman, announces plans for the Racers at the Omaha Racers office at Ak-Sar-Ben, July 1993.
01042021-owh-new-backintheday-2-

Ron Kellogg drives for a shot against Wichita Falls in the Racers' 132-118 victory in Dec. 1989.
