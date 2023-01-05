 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 5, 1971: Ernie Chambers kicks off his legislative career

  • Updated
  • 0

The longest legislative career in state history began on this day in 1971. Nebraska’s 82nd legislative session convened with 14 newcomers, including 33-year-old Ernest W. Chambers, who for years was the only Black state senator in Nebraska.

He was a man who would deride colleagues for squirming under political pressure, for not understanding bills they voted on, for accepting free meals from lobbyists. A man who was willing to be on the short end of a 48-1 vote, a man who never seemed to care if his invective alienated everyone in the State Capitol. A man who never let fellow lawmakers forget they are white. A man who never let them forget he is Black.

Ernie Chambers' 46 years as a state senator could be summed up with an adage he sometimes used during legislative debate: "I don't have to do anything but be Black and die."

In a 2009 World-Herald interview, Chambers described what the Legislature would be like without him: "It will be like a body without the spirit that enlivens it. ... The eyes won't glisten as brightly. You'll have to listen intently to hear a heartbeat," Chambers said. That's not a boast, he said. It's just the way it was.

