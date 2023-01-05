Back in the day, Jan. 5, 1971: Ernie Chambers kicks off his legislative career

The longest legislative career in state history began on this day in 1971. Nebraska’s 82nd legislative session convened with 14 newcomers, including 33-year-old Ernest W. Chambers, who for years was the only Black state senator in Nebraska.
He was a man who would deride colleagues for squirming under political pressure, for not understanding bills they voted on, for accepting free meals from lobbyists. A man who was willing to be on the short end of a 48-1 vote, a man who never seemed to care if his invective alienated everyone in the State Capitol. A man who never let fellow lawmakers forget they are white. A man who never let them forget he is Black.
Ernie Chambers' 46 years as a state senator could be summed up with an adage he sometimes used during legislative debate: "I don't have to do anything but be Black and die."
In a 2009 World-Herald interview, Chambers described what the Legislature would be like without him: "It will be like a body without the spirit that enlivens it. ... The eyes won't glisten as brightly. You'll have to listen intently to hear a heartbeat," Chambers said. That's not a boast, he said. It's just the way it was.
Photos: Ernie Chambers through the years
Ernie Chambers picketed a dinner on July 15, 1963, for then-Postmaster John Munnelly at a downtown Omaha hotel. He wore a sign that says: "I spoke against discrimination in the Omaha post office and was fired." Chambers had been fired from his job as a distribution clerk earlier that year for alleged insubordination. Chambers maintained that he was fired because he complained about a white supervisor who had called him "boy."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Civil rights activist Ernie Chambers on Dec. 7, 1967, with Dr. A. Stanley Trickett, chairman of the Omaha University history department.
JOHN SAVAGE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers outside the Crime Commission Office. He appeared before the Citizens Crime Commission law and order committee in August 1967. Mayor A.V. Sorensen asked him to make a "grass roots appraisal" of Omaha's model cities application.
JOHN SAVAGE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers at Horace Mann Junior High on March 5, 1968. Students at the school broke windows and started a small grass fire after George Wallace spoke the night before and a teen was shot as Omaha's 1968 race riot began. The students calmed down after Chambers showed up and told them to disperse. "You are putting on a show for the crackers," Chambers told the students, according to an article at the time. "They are are going to make it look like you are a bunch of thugs. Don't let them make a show out of you."
JOHN SAVAGE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Civil rights activist Ernie Chambers at a State Board of Education Meeting, April 11, 1969.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers is handcuffed and booked in the central police station, June 29, 1969. Chambers was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. The arrest came during unrest in north Omaha following the shooting of a 14-year-old Black girl by a White police officer. Chambers was vocal in calling for criminal charges against the officer, who was eventually cleared of wrongdoing and returned to the force. The weapons charge against Chambers was dismissed 10 months after this photo.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers accepts congratulations outside headquarters in 1970 after defeating George W. Althouse to become the only Black senator in the 1971 Legislature.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers in December 1970.
THE WORLD-HERALD
David Rice, hands in pockets, and Pitmon Foxall, arms folded, wait for an elevator in the police station lobby after Rice surrendered on Aug. 27, 1970. Ernie Chambers is in the background in a dark sleeveless shirt. David Rice (later known as Mondo we Langa) and Edward Poindexter were charged and convicted of the murder of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard. Minard died when a suitcase bomb containing dynamite exploded in a North Omaha home on Aug. 17, 1970.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eddie Chambers at microphone, with with Sen. and Mrs. Chambers looking on at Chambers' 34th birthday celebration, July 1, 1971.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Civil rights activist Ernie Chambers and Dan Goodwin on Aug. 27, 1971. Chambers is holding sign that reads "Joe Hart does not support this community." Hart was president of the Omaha school board.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to students at Benson High School on Nov. 3, 1974.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers looks on as the Rev. Marian Jones reads vows to Joe Jordan and JoAnn Gordon. The couple got married at the fourth annual Stone Soul Picnic at Carter Lake Park on the Fourth of July in 1974.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 1975 caricature of Ernie Chambers by Jim Horan.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers with his son David, then 4, on Oct. 10, 1975.
TOM PLAMBECK, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers in May 1979. He told The World-Herald his corn-rowed hairstyle was cooler and easier to manage during hot weather than his familiar afro.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers speaks to students at Ord Elementary School on "Law Day," May 1, 1981.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers in 1981 wearing a "Stop North Omaha Freeway" shirt.
Ernie Chambers with Mayor Mike Boyle on July 23, 1981.
SEBI BRECI, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to a crowd on the Douglas County Courthouse steps on May 1, 1982. He carried a sign that said "Injustice and Racism Reign in the U.S."
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers carries a sign in front of Central Police Headquarters on Oct. 22, 1987, that read "Killing is not valorous — to reward it is immoral." He was protesting the presentation of the Medal of Valor to Police Officer Kris Jacobson. Jacobson killed Kevin Watson, who had grabbed another officer's revolver in a struggle.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers with New Alliance presidential candidate Lenora Fulani on Sept. 15, 1988.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers pushes his stalled car out of a flooded intersection in Lincoln on Sept. 8, 1989. He lent the car to his secretary, who became stranded after 2-4 inches of rain fell in a three-hour period.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers at his desk with a TRMN8TR sign on June 8, 1995.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. Ernie Chambers listens to Chris Beutler on the floor of the Legislature, Jan. 14, 2002.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers jokes with Sen. Matt Connealy about his sign declaring him the dean of the Legislature, on April 19, 2002.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers lifts weights in January 2004 in his State Capitol office. Chambers said he lifts whenever he can between committee hearings and floor debate. It helps keeps his body as sharp as his mind, he said.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers takes a break from weight lifting in his State Capitol office in January 2004.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers speaks during a January 2004 rally held by the North Omaha community on the steps of the Douglas County courthouse to protest the grand jury's descision in the Jerad Kruse case. Kruse was an Omaha police officer who shot and killed George Bibins after a stolen vehicle pursuit.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers gets a nose squeeze on April 11, 2006, from Jacentha Scarlock, 5, the grandniece of his legislative aide.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers on April 9, 2007, at the Legislature.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers testifies on an education bill in 2007 as superintendents John Mackiel of the Omaha Public Schools and Chuck Chevalier of the South Sarpy Community Schools listen.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
A death penalty repeal bill introduced by Sen. Ernie Chambers is debated in March 2008.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers walks through his outer office on April 17, 2008, the final day of the Legislature for the 2007-08 year.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Brad Ashford, left, and Sen. Ernie Chambers speak quietly before a Judiciary Committee hearing in Lincoln on Nov. 17, 2008.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers packs nearly four decades of memories into boxes on Jan. 5, 2009, at the State Capitol.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers, vacating his office due to term limits, packs nearly four decades of memories into boxes on Jan. 5, 2009.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD HERALD
Ernie Chambers protests in June 2012 at the Douglas County Courthouse after an independent labor arbitrator ruled to reinstate Omaha Police Officer Jackie Dolinsky. The officer was involved in the controversial arrest of Robert Wagner outside Creighton University Medical Center.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers is greeted on election night 2012 by Cheryl Weston and Bill Anderson. People gathered to watch election returns and cheer on Chambers on Nov. 6, 2012.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flanked by Gannie Clark, left, and Marilyn Johnson, right, Ernie speaks at a re-election rally at 16th and Lothrop Streets on Nov. 2, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Chambers speaks at a re-election rally at 16th and Lothrop Streets on Nov. 2, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers talks with his daughter Gayla Chambers as the Nebraska Legislature convenes, Jan. 9, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers talks with fellow Sen. Scott Lautenbaugh on March 6, 2013, at the Capitol.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers talks with assistant sergeant-at-arms Lois Vandeventer as Chambers returns to the Nebraska Legislature on Jan. 9, 2013. "We were friends when he was here before the term limits." Vandeventer said, adding, "I'm glad to have him back. We were friends, and I missed him."
ALYSSA SCHUKAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers bumps elbows with Sen. Rick Kolowski after the Legislature voted to override the governor's veto of the death penalty repeal bill on May 27, 2015.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. Ernie Chambers poses in October 2016 with the mountain lion license plate created after he sponsored legislation for the plate.
JOE DUGGAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers raises a hand to another senator while asking for a simple yes or no answer at the Nebraska State Capitol on May 18, 2017.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers looks on during the final day of the 105th Nebraska Legislative session, April 18, 2018, at the Nebraska State Capitol.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha comments during a hearing about Legislative Bill 110, Nebraska's medical cannabis bill, on Jan. 25, 2019, at the State Capitol in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
