Back in the day, Jan. 5, 1971: Ernie Chambers kicks off his legislative career
Back in the day, Jan. 5, 1971: Ernie Chambers kicks off his legislative career

01052021-owh-new-backintheday-2-

In 2008, Sen. Ernie Chambers poses with portraits of other Black leaders. 

 RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

The longest legislative career in state history began on this day in 1971. Nebraska’s 82nd legislative session convened with 14 newcomers, including 33-year-old Ernest W. Chambers, who was sworn in as the first Black state senator in Nebraska.

He was a man who would deride colleagues for squirming under political pressure, for not understanding bills they voted on, for accepting free meals from lobbyists. A man who was willing to be on the short end of a 48-1 vote, a man who never seemed to care if his invective alienated everyone in the State Capitol. A man who never let fellow lawmakers forget they are white. A man who never let them forget he is Black.

Ernie Chambers' 46 years as a state senator could be summed up with an adage he sometimes used during legislative debate: "I don't have to do anything but be Black and die."

In a 2009 World-Herald interview, Chambers described what the Legislature would be like without him: "It will be like a body without the spirit that enlivens it. ... The eyes won't glisten as brightly. You'll have to listen intently to hear a heartbeat," Chambers said. That's not a boast, he said. It's just the way it was.

Here's a look back at Chambers’ legislative career in photos: 

JZC/1 CHAMBERS PROFILE-1998

Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers, right, with fellow lawmaker Ron Raikes during a floor debate in Lincoln in 1998.
kc-xgr4-2006

State Sen. Ernie Chambers discusses his amendment to Legislative Bill 1024 during debate on the bill in Lincoln in 2006. LB 1024, a measure to split the OPS district into three school districts, was passed and signed into law in April of 2006. After the bill's passage, the NAACP and Omaha parents filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the OPS breakup. They said the law amounted to state-required school segregation.
JRB-SCHOOLHEARING- 2007

State Sen. Ernie Chambers testifies against Legislative Bill 547 during a 2007 Education Committee hearing. Superintendents John Mackiel of the Omaha school district and Chuck Chevalier of the South Sarpy district listen to the testimony. 
JRB-DEATHPENALTY-2008

A death penalty repeal bill introduced by State Sen. Ernie Chambers is debated in the Legislature in 2008.
KS-ERNIEPACKS2-2009

State Sen. Ernie Chambers, vacating his office because of term limits, packs nearly four decades of memories into boxes in 2009.
ernieprotest-2020

State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha conducted a one-man protest in August 2020 outside the Nebraska State Capitol.

