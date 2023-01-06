Back in the day, Jan. 6, 1969: Bob Boozer night held at Civic Auditorium

Fifty-four years ago today, a crowd of 8,295 turned out for an NBA game on Bob Boozer night at the Civic Auditorium.

Jan. 6, 1969, was a night in celebration of the Chicago Bulls' Boozer, a former Omaha Tech all-stater and the city's first basketball Olympian. Boozer's Bulls played the Cincinnati Royals in a transplanted NBA "home" game at the Civic. The Big Brothers-sponsored game marked Boozer's first Omaha appearance since he led Tech to the state tourney in 1955.

Omaha NBA fans gave Boozer a standing ovation during the halftime ceremony. The Chamber of Commerce sports committee presented the eight-year NBA veteran and his wife with a gifts, and a telegram from Vice President Hubert Humphrey highlighted the event.

The hometown favorite didn't sink a basket during the first half. Boozer missed all six tries. But he was accurate at the foul line, making eight in a row before missing. He made six of seven shots after the halftime festivities, including four straight after the Royals widened a 10-point lead in the last quarter.

The lone Chicago edge of the night, 68-67, came with three minutes to go in the third period. Jerry Lucas sparked the early fourth-quarter Royals' rally with 10 points, but then Boozer and teammate Bob Weiss took turns sniping away until Boozer's tying basket.

Boozer was tight at the start, but loosened up in the final 12 minutes, his fifth basket of the quarter tying the game at 102-all with 1:01 remaining.

Then Cincinnati's Oscar Robertson took charge, setting up Connie Dierking for a basket with 45 seconds to go. Robertson was the Cincy leader after the Bulls came storming back from a deficit of 15 points in the second period. Dierking came through to ice it for the Royals, playing their second transplanted "home" game here.

Although it was Boozer's night, it wasn't the Bulls, as the "home" team Cincinnati Royals walked away with the 106-104 win.

