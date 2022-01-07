Back in the day, Jan. 7, 2012: Creighton's Doug McDermott scores career-high 44 points

Ten years ago today, the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays needed Doug McDermott’s career-high 44 points to hold off a scrappy Bradley bunch in a 92-83 win before 8,610 at Carver Arena in Illinois.

“We were lucky to win,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Bradley played great, and they definitely didn’t look like a team that couldn’t shoot the ball tonight.

Of the 23 shots he took from the field, Doug McDermott made 18, tying a record for most field goals by a Bradley opponent. He made 3 of 4 3-point shots in the second half; his third came with 6:21 to play. That put the Bluejays up by 12 points, but the Braves kept firing and halved their deficit to 83-77 when Taylor Brown made his fifth 3-pointer of the game with 2:49 to play.

Creighton shot 61.1 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and won the rebounding battle by 11.

“Fortunately, we’re a pretty good offensive team. Doug had a phenomenal game, and his teammates did a good job of getting him the basketball,” McDermott said.

The Braves trimmed a 20-point deficit with 11:22 to play to five points with 2:49 left. After a Creighton miss, Bradley had a chance to creep even closer.