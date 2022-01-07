 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Jan. 7, 2012: Creighton's Doug McDermott scores career-high 44 points
01072022-owh-new-backintheday-2-

Creighton's Doug McDermott, top, and Bradley's Jake Eastman try to recover a loose ball during the Missouri Valley Conference game at Carver Arena in Illinois on Jan. 7, 2012.

 RON JOHNSON, PEORIA JOURNAL STAR

Jon Nyatawa discusses the Jays crazy finish at Marquette and a busy few weeks ahead.

Ten years ago today, the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays needed Doug McDermott’s career-high 44 points to hold off a scrappy Bradley bunch in a 92-83 win before 8,610 at Carver Arena in Illinois.

“We were lucky to win,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Bradley played great, and they definitely didn’t look like a team that couldn’t shoot the ball tonight.

Of the 23 shots he took from the field, Doug McDermott made 18, tying a record for most field goals by a Bradley opponent. He made 3 of 4 3-point shots in the second half; his third came with 6:21 to play. That put the Bluejays up by 12 points, but the Braves kept firing and halved their deficit to 83-77 when Taylor Brown made his fifth 3-pointer of the game with 2:49 to play.

Creighton shot 61.1 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and won the rebounding battle by 11.

“Fortunately, we’re a pretty good offensive team. Doug had a phenomenal game, and his teammates did a good job of getting him the basketball,” McDermott said.

The Braves trimmed a 20-point deficit with 11:22 to play to five points with 2:49 left. After a Creighton miss, Bradley had a chance to creep even closer.

But Dyricus Simms-Edwards missed a jumper with a minute to play, and Creighton made 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch before Doug McDermott sealed the Bluejays’ 13th win in 15 games with a dunk with seven seconds to play.

“We battled and scrapped, and at times really didn’t guard that badly,” Bradley coach Geno Ford said.

“But they — I’m using ‘they’ very loosely — McDermott made big shots."

At the time, Doug McDermott’s 44-point performance against Bradley put him in sixth for most points in a single game in Creighton history.

