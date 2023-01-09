Back in the day, Jan. 9, 2016: Explosion, fire destroy M's Pub and historic Old Market building

Seven years ago today, at 2:51 p.m., an explosion rocked one of the city’s most beloved restaurants — a landmark and an anchor in the Old Market.

M's Pub, located in a historic four-story building — which also housed women’s clothing boutique Nouvelle Eve, The Market House restaurant and condominiums — was engulfed in flames and burned out of control until just past midnight.

Smoke, shock and sorrow permeated downtown Omaha.

“It is so sad. It is so iconic,” said Gena Dushan, who witnessed the fire in the bitter cold.

M’s Pub had just celebrated its 43rd birthday. It was the oldest restaurant in the Old Market area and the site of many first dates and anniversary celebrations.

Firefighters battled for hours to save the building in the bitter cold, but for much of the evening, the fire appeared to get the upper hand. About 8:40 p.m., flames were seen roaring out of the roof.

No one was killed in the blaze, but one man was seriously injured and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Then-Fire Chief Bernie Kanger said the wood floors and the wood bar that made M’s Pub a perfect place to spend a winter’s afternoon made for a quick-burning fire. He also said the extreme cold created mechanical problems with the firefighting equipment.

The temperature hovered around zero in late evening. Many of the firefighters took breaks in a nearby hotel lobby to get warm.

The fire started in the basement of M's Pub as a fiber-optic contractor was drilling beneath the streets and sidewalks.

A Douglas County judge determined in July 2022 that Omaha’s public utility, the Metropolitan Utilities District, was 50% responsible for the natural-gas-fueled fire. North Central Services, the Minnesota contractor that was boring lines in the Old Market for Verizon Wireless, was also held 50% responsible.

The disaster gutted the heart of Omaha's Old Market district and left the area cordoned off for months as workers investigated the fire and rebuilt the building.

In October 2017, M's Pub reopened to the public. Nouvelle Eve reopened in June 2018.

Photos: 2016 fire destroys historic M's Pub building