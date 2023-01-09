Back in the day, Jan. 9, 2016: Explosion, fire destroy M's Pub and historic Old Market building

M's Pub staff share their recount of Old Market fire as the doors are back open in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 27, 2018. M's Pub located at 422 South 11th Street experienced an explosion followed by a fire on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.
Seven years ago today, at 2:51 p.m., an explosion rocked one of the city’s most beloved restaurants — a landmark and an anchor in the Old Market.
M's Pub, located in a historic four-story building — which also housed women’s clothing boutique Nouvelle Eve, The Market House restaurant and condominiums — was engulfed in flames and burned out of control until just past midnight.
Smoke, shock and sorrow permeated downtown Omaha.
“It is so sad. It is so iconic,” said Gena Dushan, who witnessed the fire in the bitter cold.
M’s Pub had just celebrated its 43rd birthday. It was the oldest restaurant in the Old Market area and the site of many first dates and anniversary celebrations.
Firefighters battled for hours to save the building in the bitter cold, but for much of the evening, the fire appeared to get the upper hand. About 8:40 p.m., flames were seen roaring out of the roof.
No one was killed in the blaze, but one man was seriously injured and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Then-Fire Chief Bernie Kanger said the wood floors and the wood bar that made M’s Pub a perfect place to spend a winter’s afternoon made for a quick-burning fire. He also said the extreme cold created mechanical problems with the firefighting equipment.
The temperature hovered around zero in late evening. Many of the firefighters took breaks in a nearby hotel lobby to get warm.
The fire started in the basement of M's Pub as a fiber-optic contractor was drilling beneath the streets and sidewalks.
A Douglas County judge determined in July 2022 that Omaha’s public utility, the Metropolitan Utilities District, was 50% responsible for the natural-gas-fueled fire. North Central Services, the Minnesota contractor that was boring lines in the Old Market for Verizon Wireless, was also held 50% responsible.
The disaster gutted the heart of Omaha's Old Market district and left the area cordoned off for months as workers investigated the fire and rebuilt the building.
In October 2017,
M's Pub reopened to the public. Nouvelle Eve reopened in June 2018.
Photos: 2016 fire destroys historic M's Pub building
Omaha firefighters battle a fire just south of 11th and Harney Streets in Omaha in January 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters battle a fire just south of 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters battle a fire just south of 11th and Harney Streets in Omaha on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub in the Old Market Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters battle a blaze at 422 S. 11th St. in the Old Market in Omaha on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A mannequin remains standing in women's clothing store Nouvelle Eve, which neighbors M's Pub, as Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market on Saturday evening, Jan. 9, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building, located near 11th and Howard Streets, on Saturday night, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters watch from the perimeter as colleagues work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market on Saturday evening, Jan. 9, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames glow from the top floor as Omaha firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at M's Pub near 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building, near 11th and Howard Streets, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building, located near 11th and Howard Streets, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morning light falls on the ice-covered M's Pub building on Jan. 10, 2016, after a three-alarm fire at the building, near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building, near 11th and Howard Streets, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighters continue to fight a fire at the M's Pub building on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighters keep a watchful eye on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, after a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Street lamps glow beneath a coating of ice on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, after a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Street signs coated with ice on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, after a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fire escape is covered with ice on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, after a fire at the M's Pub building.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A look inside Nouvelle Eve on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, after a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ice covers the M's Pub on Sunday, January 10, 2016 in the Old Market in Omaha. On Saturday afternoon, after an explosion, firefighters battled the fire into the early hours of Sunday morning.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Framed in ice, firefighters keep a watchful eye on the M's Pub building on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, after a three-alarm fire at the building, near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ice covers M's Pub on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in the Old Market.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A boring machine covered in ice on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, after a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Artwork in an icy window on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Here is an aerial view of the M's Pub building on the corner of 11th and Howard Streets on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. The view is looking to the northwest.
MEGAN SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
On Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, Ryan Parks, fire apparatus engineer with the Omaha Fire Department, checks out the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets, seen on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The scene near 11th and Howard Streets remains roped off on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles cover the exterior of M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ash Lynn of Omaha and Bryan Smith of Carter Lake after photographing the icicles covering the exterior of M's Pub building on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Fire Department survey the scene: Icicles cover the exterior of the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, after a weekend fire.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles cover the exterior of the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles cover the exterior of M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
On Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, an Omaha firefighter walks past the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at the M's Pub building near 11th and Howard Streets.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters assist two men on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, with securing the front door of Niche, a business near the M's Pub building, where a fire occurred over the weekend.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
M's Pub is encased in ice on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016. A three-alarm fire ravaged the building on Saturday, Jan. 9.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A group of firefighters look toward M's Pub, at 11th and Howard Streets, on Monday Jan. 11, 2016.
MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Fratt, center, walks south on Howard Street as a crowd looks at the M's Pub building on Monday Jan. 11, 2016, after a weekend fire.
MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD
A police officer walks past the ice-covered M's Pub building, now surrounded by a metal fence that cut 11th and Howard Streets in half, in the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew with Paul Davis Restoration lays down hose that will be used to thaw the ground in front of the fire-ravaged M's Pub building on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fire marshal notes a mark on 11th Street in front of M's Pub at 11th and Howard Streets in Omaha on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
The north wall of the fire-ravaged building housing M's Pub and the home of Mark and Vera Mercer. It's seen here on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. The stability of the building is being questioned by engineers.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The north wall of the fire-ravaged building housing M's Pub and the home of Mark and Vera Mercer. It's seen here on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. The stability of the building is being questioned by engineers.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage remove the Nouvelle Eve sign as they prepare to remove the awning above M's Pub in the Old Market on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
M's Pub building owner Sam Mercer, right, exits the south door to Nouvelle Eve with a group of engineers and designers while walking around the site in the Old Market on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage prepare to remove the awning above M's Pub on Feb. 10, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage use an excavator to remove a 45-foot section of the awning above M's Pub on Feb. 10, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
A mannequin remains standing in Nouvelle Eve as workers with Anderson Excavating and A & R Salvage use an excavator to remove a 45-foot section of the awning above M's Pub on Feb. 10, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank and a total of about 300 people participate in a reopening event for the 11th and Howard Streets intersection on Feb. 26, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A gas lid located near M's Pub. It is seen here on Friday, March 4, 2016, in Omaha, near 11th and Harney Streets.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kerry Zimmerman with Z Team Handyman Services throws out jeans removed from Nouvelle Eve while assisting in cleanup on March 16, 2016, after the January fire near the intersection of 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kerry Zimmerman with Z Team Handyman Services removes a shovel from the back of a pickup truck where mannequins lay after being removed from Nouvelle Eve on March 16, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers remove debris at the M's Pub building, 11th and Howard Streets in the Old Market, on March 24, 2016.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
