Back in the day, Jan. 9, 2016: Fire destroys M's Pub, historic Old Market building

Six years ago today, at 2:51 p.m., an explosion rocked one of the city’s most beloved restaurants — a landmark and anchor in the Old Market.

M's Pub, located in a historic four-story building — which also housed women’s clothing boutique Nouvelle Eve, The Market House restaurant and condominiums — was engulfed in flames and burned out of control until just past midnight.

Smoke, shock and sorrow permeated downtown Omaha.

“It is so sad. It is so iconic,” said Gena Dushan, who witnessed the fire in the bitter cold.

M’s Pub had just celebrated its 43rd birthday. It was the oldest restaurant in the Old Market area and the site of many first dates and anniversary celebrations.

Firefighters battled for hours to save the building in the bitter cold, but for much of the evening, the fire appeared to get the upper hand. About 8:40 p.m., flames were seen roaring out of the roof.

No one was killed in the blaze. One man was seriously injured and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, then-Fire Chief Bernie Kanger said.