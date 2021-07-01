Back in the day, July 1, 1948: Milo Bail's first day as president of the University of Omaha

Philip Milo Bail succeeded Rowland Haynes as president of the then-Municipal University of Omaha on July 1, 1948.

The 49-year-old school administrator, with the build of an athlete, came to the University of Omaha from Butler University in Indiana with impressive qualifications. The regents considered 121 candidates before selecting Bail.

When Bail joined the university, at a salary of $10,000 and under a three-year contract, the only major structures on campus were the administration building and the partially finished fieldhouse. Major additions during his career included the applied arts building (now the Engineering Building), the Gene Eppley Library (now the administration building) and the Milo Bail Student Center.

At the University of Omaha, now the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Bail impressed faculty and students with his concern for individuals and his inspirational talks to incoming freshmen.

Dr. Jack A. Hill, who joined the university in 1955 and was a professor of management in the College of Business Administration, said Bail "just wanted to be close to everyone."

"He hired everyone, I mean right down to the janitors." He said Bail was a good manager of money and often was able to provide faculty members with bonuses even when money was tight.