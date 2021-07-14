Back in the day, July 14, 1913: President Gerald R. Ford is born in Omaha

Gerald R. Ford, who picked up the pieces of Richard M. Nixon's scandal-shattered White House as the 38th and only unelected president in America's history, was born 108 years ago today in Omaha.

Ford was born Leslie King Jr. in a big frame house with a ballroom, wraparound porch and architectural gingerbread at 3202 Woolworth Ave.

His parents were divorced when he was less than a year old, and his mother returned to her parents in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she later married Gerald R. Ford Sr. He adopted the boy and renamed him.

Ford played center on the University of Michigan's 1932 and 1933 national champion football teams. He got professional offers from the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers but chose to study law at Yale, working his way through school as an assistant varsity football coach and freshman boxing coach.

The Republican became an accidental president, Nixon's handpicked successor, a man of much political experience who had never run on a national ticket. He was as open and straightforward as Nixon was tightly controlled and conspiratorial.