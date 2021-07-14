Back in the day, July 14, 1913: President Gerald R. Ford is born in Omaha

Gerald R. Ford, who picked up the pieces of Richard M. Nixon's scandal-shattered White House as the 38th and only unelected president in America's history, was born 108 years ago today in Omaha.
Ford was born Leslie King Jr. in a big frame house with a ballroom, wraparound porch and architectural gingerbread at 3202 Woolworth Ave.
His parents were divorced when he was less than a year old, and his mother returned to her parents in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she later married Gerald R. Ford Sr. He adopted the boy and renamed him.
Ford played center on the University of Michigan's 1932 and 1933 national champion football teams. He got professional offers from the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers but chose to study law at Yale, working his way through school as an assistant varsity football coach and freshman boxing coach.
The Republican became an accidental president, Nixon's handpicked successor, a man of much political experience who had never run on a national ticket. He was as open and straightforward as Nixon was tightly controlled and conspiratorial.
Ford, declaring that "our long national nightmare is over," took office on Aug. 9, 1974, minutes after Nixon resigned the presidency in disgrace as a result of the Watergate scandal. The administration's attempts to cover up its involvement in the 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington triggered the scandal.
But the nightmare wasn't over: Ford revived the Watergate debate a month later by granting Nixon a pardon for all crimes he committed as president. That single act, it was widely believed, cost Ford election to a presidential term of his own in 1976.
Although Ford was a native Omahan, it was not until after he left the White House that he developed an affection for his birthplace.
The former president periodically visited Omaha for events celebrating a park built on his birthsite, which was dedicated in 1977, and he returned to give speeches and to stump for Republicans.
"I really had no real connections (to Omaha) because of the bitterness between my mother and father," Ford told The World-Herald in 1995.
Ford was in the White House for only 895 days, but he changed the presidency more than it changed him.
He died on Dec. 26, 2006, at the age of 93.