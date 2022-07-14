Back in the day, July 14, 1967; Leslie Arnold escapes from prison

Fifty-five years ago today, Leslie Arnold and fellow inmate Jim Harding escaped from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

As part of a plea agreement, Arnold had been sentenced to a life term for murdering his parents in 1958. Still three months shy of his 17th birthday, Arnold became among the youngest prisoners locked up in Lincoln when he was sent there on June 9, 1959.

A fellow inmate was the first to bring Arnold, then 24 years old, and 32-year-old Harding together. He knew both wanted to escape, so he made introductions.

Key to their ultimate plan was yet another inmate who was set to be paroled in May. It all got rolling the morning of July 5 with a secret message planted in the pages of The World-Herald. “NOF arrives July 14,” it cryptically read.

Although the meaning was unclear, the plot had called for the parolee to take out such an ad in the personals section. It was confirmation to Arnold and Harding that the plan was a go.

Soon after, the parolee drove by the prison fence in the darkness of night and tossed over a cardboard tube. The contents: hacksaw blades and two rubber masks.

It was Harding's job to scoop up the tube on one of his early morning walks around the prison yard and stash it.

Just off the trusty dayroom, there was a small music room with bars over the window. During a couple of days’ time, the two inmates skipped dinner to hide out and saw on the pair of thick bars over the window until they cut completely through. Then, to avoid detection, they used chewing gum to hold the bars in place.

Before the 11 p.m. head count on the night of July 14, Arnold and Harding stuffed pillows and blankets under their bedding to make their bunks appear occupied. They used the rubber masks to fashion heads for the dummy bodies. Then, the two slipped downstairs to the music room, pulled away the bars and climbed out.

At 7 a.m. the next day, guards in the trusty dorm were alarmed to find that the inmate count came up two short. It was soon affirmed that Arnold, No. 20841, and Jim Harding, No. 21151, were missing.

Law enforcement agencies all over eastern Nebraska were alerted. In a 30-mile dragnet around the prison, officers combed vacant buildings, bridges, culverts and wooded areas.

Little did they know that by then the two escapees were well on their way to Chicago.

Harding was captured nine months later, in Los Angeles but Arnold remains at large to this day.