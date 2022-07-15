Back in the day, July 15, 1943: The World-Herald's Earle Bunker snaps Pulitzer Prize-winning photo

World-Herald photographer Earle L. "Buddy" Bunker earned a Pulitzer Prize for a photograph titled "Homecoming" that he took 79 years ago today in Villisca, Iowa.

The photograph, one of the most enduring images from World War II, symbolized the hopes of a generation whose men fought that war.

Bunker captured a family reunion on July 15, 1943, after Lt. Col. Robert Moore stepped off the train at the Villisca train depot. Moore was greeted by his 6-year-old daughter, Nancy; his wife, Dorothy; and his 2-year-old nephew, Michael Croxdale.

Not a single face shows in the prize-winning photo, but the joy is overwhelming — a daddy in a round military cap stooping to wrap his arms around his daughter, who's reaching up to his broad shoulders in a welcoming hug. Mom waits her turn, a hand to her face in delight. An excited little boy watches.

Lt. Col. Moore, a hero in North Africa, came home to train new troops being sent off to war. His homecoming was a big event for the town. The embrace represented the fondest wish of millions of Americans whose sons, husbands and fathers were away fighting the war.

The photograph was used as the picture of the week in Life magazine; it appeared in Time and Newsweek. Time said: "It is a timeless picture of the returning soldier." Newsweek called it "a picture that ranks with the war classics." Ed Sullivan, New York Daily News columnist, said, "It is one of the all-time top pictures of the war."

The photo won other national awards, including a national Associated Press news photo contest, and was used as a cover picture on a national circular distributed by the American Red Cross in 1944.

Bunker's historic photo occasionally was discounted by speculation that he staged the shot. To the contrary, as Lt. Col. Moore descended from the steps, Bunker, wielding a 9-pound Speed Graphic camera with a large flash attachment, took a shot, but the flashlight failed. He threw the offending bulb under the train. He had to withdraw and reverse his film holder, then pull the protecting slide.

He whirled, to find the poignant tableau in front of him. Bunker pressed the automatic release, which actuated the shutter in a split second, and caused the flare of the flashlight to ignite at the same split second. This timing had to be perfect, or the picture would have been a loss.

Bunker entered the newspaper business in 1929 with the Omaha Bee-News. He worked there for eight years before joining The World-Herald part time in 1937. He became a full-time employee the following year and remained for 38 years.