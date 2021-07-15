Back in the day, July 15, 1943: The World-Herald's Earle Bunker snaps Pulitzer Prize-winning photo

World-Herald photographer Earle L. "Buddy" Bunker earned a Pulitzer Prize for a photograph titled "Homecoming" that he took 78 years ago today in Villisca, Iowa.

The photograph, one of the most enduring images from World War II, symbolized the hopes of a generation whose men fought that war.

Bunker captured a family reunion on July 15, 1943, after Lt. Col. Robert Moore stepped off the train at the Villisca train depot. Moore was greeted by his 6-year-old daughter, Nancy; his wife, Dorothy; and his 2-year-old nephew, Michael Croxdale.

Not a single face shows in the prize-winning photo, but the joy is overwhelming — a daddy in a round military cap stooping to wrap his arms around his daughter, who's reaching up to his broad shoulders in a welcoming hug. Mom waits her turn, a hand to her face in delight. An excited little boy watches.

Lt. Col. Moore, a hero in North Africa, came home to train new troops being sent off to war. His homecoming was a big event for the town. The embrace represented the fondest wish of millions of Americans whose sons, husbands and fathers were away fighting the war.