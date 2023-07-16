The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour stopped in Omaha 13 years ago today.

Rare bomber and fighter aircraft, including the B-17 Flying Fortress, “Nine O Nine” WWII Heavy Bomber, Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” WWII Heavy Bomber and P-51 Mustang “Betty Jane” were open for exploration at TAC Air, 3737 Orville Plaza, on the east side of Eppley Airfield.

The exhibit paid tribute to those involved in WWII. The tour, which was in its 21st year in 2010, visited more than 100 cities each year. All proceeds generated from the tours went toward maintaining the planes. The foundation relied primarily on volunteers to fly the planes and staff the events.

For no small sum, people had the unique opportunity to ride for a half-hour in either of the bombers. For more than most workers earned in a month, people could learn to fly the fighter. The high cost to ride in the planes was because of their maintenance and overhead costs.

The B-24 and B-17 were heavy bombers in WWII, used mainly for strategic bombing of heavy targets.

More than 18,000 B-24s were built during WWII, but the “Witchcraft” was the only one still flying in 2010. After the war, most of the planes were used for scrap metal.

During the flight, passengers were allowed to move freely around the plane. No area was off-limits. There was just one cautionary note: When walking from the front to the back of the plane, don’t step on the bomb bay doors. They open.

Passengers took turns in the ball turret — the spot underneath the back end of the plane where a gunner would sit to protect his crew mates from the enemy.

Flight engineer Jayson Owen of Kodiak, Alaska, who volunteered with the “Wings of Freedom” tour, said he did it for the veterans — many of whom he keeps in contact with after meeting them on flights.

“They’ve become the best friends I’ve ever known. They’re all of my heroes,” Owen said. “That was the Greatest Generation, and we owe them plenty.”

Photos: Wings of Freedom Tour through the years